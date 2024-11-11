How to watch Jamaica vs USMNT live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino and the United States men’s national team face Jamaica, arguably the toughest match-up of any CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal favorite, for Thursday and Monday matches this international break.

The Yanks go to Kingston for the first leg and then host the Reggae Boyz in St. Louis, a two-legged affair that will either send the USMNT out of the tournament or keep alive its bid to win four-straight Nations League crowns.

[ WATCH EN ESPANOL: Streaming Jamaica vs USMNT on Peacock Premium ]

Jamaica’s strong squad is getting even deeper under coach Steve McClaren, the Premier League veteran expected to lead the Reggae Boyz into the 2026 World Cup.

McClaren has convinced Leon Bailey to return to the team, while longtime Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has accepted a call-up to join fellow PL players Mason Holgate and Ethan Pinnock.

The other CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal match-ups see Panama meeting Costa Rica, Canada dueling with Suriname, and Mexico’s pair of matches with Honduras.

How to watch Jamaica vs USMNT live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET Thursday

Venue: National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

TV Channel: NBC Universo / Peacock Premium

Streaming: Streaming online via Peacock Premium

Jamaica team news, focus

It’s not all good news for Jamaica, thanks to some good news for Bobby Decordova-Reid’s family as the Leicester City winger will miss this international break as his wife gives birth. Team mainstays Demarai Gray, Andre Blake, and Amari’i Bell are expected to play for McClaren’s men.

USMNT team news, focus

The Yanks have improved in health, but still will be without Tyler Adams, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Sergino Dest, while Josh Sargent joins the trio on the sidelines. Chris Richards and Timothy Weah are back in the fold. See the full roster here.

Jamaica vs USMNT prediction

Teams are bigger than one player, but no one on either side is going as well as Christian Pulisic, while Malik Tillman has also been buzzing with his club. But Andre Blake is certainly the top goalkeeper between the sides. The Yanks will want a win in Jamaica, but would probably accept taking the tie back to the U.S. on level terms. Jamaica 1-1 USMNT.

