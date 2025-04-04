How to watch Manchester United vs Man City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The two most successful clubs of the Premier League era aim to put a bright spin on dark seasons when Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford in a Manchester derby on Sunday.

To add intrigue to the match between Ruben Amorim’s lackluster Red Devils and Pep Guardiola’s substandard Citizens, it’ll be Kevin De Bruyne’s last Manchester derby, as the Belgian announced he’ll leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Man United languish in 13th place on the Premier League table, seven points outside the top half in a season that would make any Man United manager scowl. Manager Ruben Amorim has his club alive in the Europa League but no other competition, and would be aching for summer were it not for the UEL and this derby.

City are in fifth place, which may be good enough for a Champions League place, and their lone hope of a trophy is the FA Cup. The Citizens, however, are a mere point above sixth-place Newcastle and have put their hopes of a UCL return in real jeopardy. Fourth-place Chelsea are a point above City.

Man City will not have star striker Erling Haaland as the Norwegian recovers from an ankle injury that could keep him sidelined until June’s Club World Cup.

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (lower back), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Erling Haaland (ankle - MORE) John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (groin), Nathan Ake (ankle)

Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction

Both the venue and the occasion tend to tighten things up, but Man City are still the superior side in just about every facet of the game. United will need magic from Bruno Fernandes or another side as well as splendid games from Andre Onana and their back line. City are missing two of the very best players in the world and three defenders, and United haven’t lost to City over 90 minutes in three-straight matches. Have we done enough to make you think the Red Devils can claim a big win at home? Regardless, we haven’t done enough to convince ourselves. Man United 1-2 Man City.