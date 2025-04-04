Kevin De Bruyne announces he’ll leave Manchester City after this season

It’ll be the end of an era at Manchester City when Kevin De Bruyne calls time on his tenure with the Premier League club at the end of this season.

De Bruyne announced his impending departure with a Friday morning social media post saluting the club and saying his family and he are incredibly grateful for their time in Manchester. He’ll turn 34 in late June.

“This club, this city, these people gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back. And guess what? We won EVERYTHING.”

He did not announce his next move, though it’s been speculated he may move to Major League Soccer this summer. San Diego FC has been linked with the player’s services. Sky Sports have reported that De Bruyne is also speaking with Saudi second-tier side Neom SC.

Kevin De Bruyne career statistics, honors with Manchester City

De Bruyne’s 118 Premier League assists put him second all-time to Ryan Giggs, who played a heck of a lot more games with Manchester United in his career.

The Belgian has led the Premier League in assists three times, thrice winning the relatively-new Premier League Playmaker of the Year award.

De Bruyne’s minutes are down at City this season, where he has four goals and seven assists in 31 appearances spanning 1,698 minutes.

He arrived at City from Wolfsburg early in the 2015-16 season, and immediately answered doubters regarding a lackluster early Premier League stint with Chelsea in 2013-14.

De Bruyne has 106 goals and 174 assists in 413 appearances for City, who have won six Premier League titles during his tenure in Manchester. Five League Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields, and the 2022-23 Champions League have also been claimed by City with the player.

Individual honors have also piled up on his CV. De Bruyne was named to the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on five occasions and has four times been crowned Man City Player of the Season. The two-time Premier League Player of the Season has also been in the Champions League Team of the Season on four occasions.

Kevin De Bruyne’s statement on Manchester City departure