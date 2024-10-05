Premier League 2024-25 assist leaders: Who will win the PL Playmaker Award?

The Premier League Playmaker of the Year award is a newer accolade celebrating the single-season leader for assists.

Kevin De Bruyne’s reign as chief chance distributor sees him the winner of three of the seven all-time honors since the award was instituted in the 2017-18 season.

But KDB already has some work to do thanks to a red-hot start for Arsenal bright light Bukayo Saka.

[ MORE: Premier League all-time assist leaders ]

Ollie Watkins led the way last season after usual suspect De Bruyne missed half of the season and “only” rung up 10 assists to Watkins’ 13.

De Bruyne had made winning the award a habit and will hope to reclaim the Premier League Playmaker Award, but so far the star of the young Premier League season is Arsenal hero Bukayo Saka.

Premier League Playmaker of the Year award winners, all-time

2017-18: Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City — 16 assists

2018-19: Eden Hazard, Chelsea — 15 assists

2019-20: Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City — 20 assists

2020-21: Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotpsur — 14 assists

2021-22: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 13 assists

2022-23: Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City — 16 assists

2023-24: Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 13 assists

Who has the most assists in Premier League history?

Manchester United stalwart Ryan Giggs seemingly forever and racked up 162 assists in Premier League play.

De Bruyne is second with... 113. So, yeah, the record is safe.

Giggs’ 632 PL appearances are third all-time behind Gareth Barry and James Milner.

Premier League 2024-25 assist leaders