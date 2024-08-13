Premier League injury news: Latest updates from all 20 clubs
Premier League injury news is always so important and with the margins so slim up and down the league, player availability is crucial.
We’ve seen in recent seasons how a sudden slew of injuries can derail a season, or even an entire managerial project, and quite simply players and managers are just hoping to get lucky and avoid injuries that will impact their season.
[ MORE: Premier League 2024-25 schedule, how to watch every game live ]
The most valuable quality any player can have is availability.
Below we keep you up to date on all of the latest Premier League injury news, with details on who is out, unavailable due to suspension and who is struggling for fitness at all 20 clubs.
Latest Premier League injury news
Arsenal injury news
OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Kieran Tierney (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (foot)
Aston Villa injury news
OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Robin Olsen (face)
Bournemouth injury news
OUT: Enes Unal (ankle), Tyler Adams (back), David Brooks (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Neto (back), Marcos Senesi (head)
Brentford injury news
OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Ben Mee (ankle), Igor Thiago (knee) |QUESTIONABLE: Vitaly Janelt (other), Ethan Pinnock (other), Mads Roerslev (other), Keane Lewis-Potter (other)
Brighton injury news
OUT: Solly March (knee), Bart Verbruggen (other), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Julio Enciso (knee), Pervis Estupinan (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (other), Valentin Barco (other), Billy Gilmour (other)
Chelsea injury news
OUT: Reece James (thigh)
Crystal Palace injury news
OUT: Matheus France (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (other)
Everton injury news
OUT: Nathan Patterson (thigh), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Keane (thigh), James Garner (calf), Seamus Coleman (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (groin)
Fulham injury news
None
Ipswich injury news
OUT: Harry Clarke (calf), George Hirst (knee), Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Janoi Donacien (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Humphreys (other)
Leicester injury news
OUT: Jamie Vardy (other), Conor Coady (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Patson Daka (ankle)
Liverpool injury news
OUT: Dominik Szoboszlai (other), Curtis Jones (back), Bobby Clark (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Andy Robertson (ankle)
Manchester City injury news
QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (other), Jack Grealish (hamstring)
Manchester United injury news
OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring), Will Fish (ankle), Tyrell Malacia (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (other), Luke Shaw (other), Harry Maguire (other)
Newcastle injury news
OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Matt Targett (calf), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Callum Wilson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (ankle)
Nottingham Forest injury news
None
Southampton injury news
OUT: Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle)
Tottenham injury news
OUT: Fraser Forser (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (calf), Dominic Solanke (ankle)
West Ham injury news
OUT: Edson Alvarez (thigh)
Wolves injury news
OUT: Matheus Cunha (thigh), Enso Medina (knee), Leon Chiwone (ankle), Nelson Semedo (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (calf)