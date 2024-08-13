Premier League injury news: Latest updates from all 20 clubs

Premier League injury news is always so important and with the margins so slim up and down the league, player availability is crucial.

We’ve seen in recent seasons how a sudden slew of injuries can derail a season, or even an entire managerial project, and quite simply players and managers are just hoping to get lucky and avoid injuries that will impact their season.

[ MORE: Premier League 2024-25 schedule, how to watch every game live ]

The most valuable quality any player can have is availability.

Below we keep you up to date on all of the latest Premier League injury news, with details on who is out, unavailable due to suspension and who is struggling for fitness at all 20 clubs.

Latest Premier League injury news

Arsenal injury news

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Kieran Tierney (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (foot)

Aston Villa injury news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Robin Olsen (face)

Bournemouth injury news

OUT: Enes Unal (ankle), Tyler Adams (back), David Brooks (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Neto (back), Marcos Senesi (head)

Brentford injury news

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Ben Mee (ankle), Igor Thiago (knee) |QUESTIONABLE: Vitaly Janelt (other), Ethan Pinnock (other), Mads Roerslev (other), Keane Lewis-Potter (other)

Brighton injury news

OUT: Solly March (knee), Bart Verbruggen (other), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Julio Enciso (knee), Pervis Estupinan (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (other), Valentin Barco (other), Billy Gilmour (other)

Chelsea injury news

OUT: Reece James (thigh)

Crystal Palace injury news

OUT: Matheus France (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (other)

Everton injury news

OUT: Nathan Patterson (thigh), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Keane (thigh), James Garner (calf), Seamus Coleman (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (groin)

Fulham injury news

None

Ipswich injury news

OUT: Harry Clarke (calf), George Hirst (knee), Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Janoi Donacien (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Humphreys (other)

Leicester injury news

OUT: Jamie Vardy (other), Conor Coady (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Patson Daka (ankle)

Liverpool injury news

OUT: Dominik Szoboszlai (other), Curtis Jones (back), Bobby Clark (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Andy Robertson (ankle)

Manchester City injury news

QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (other), Jack Grealish (hamstring)

Manchester United injury news

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring), Will Fish (ankle), Tyrell Malacia (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (other), Luke Shaw (other), Harry Maguire (other)

Newcastle injury news

OUT: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle), Matt Targett (calf), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Callum Wilson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (ankle)

Nottingham Forest injury news

None

Southampton injury news

OUT: Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle)

Tottenham injury news

OUT: Fraser Forser (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (calf), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

West Ham injury news

OUT: Edson Alvarez (thigh)

Wolves injury news

OUT: Matheus Cunha (thigh), Enso Medina (knee), Leon Chiwone (ankle), Nelson Semedo (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (calf)

