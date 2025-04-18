 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford Intercollegiate Tournament - Final Round
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting 2025 NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round One
Two tied at LPGA event in LA; Nelly Korda four back after hitting every green
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round One
Past champ Joel Dahmen sets course record at PGA Tour’s Puntacana Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Stanford Intercollegiate Tournament - Final Round
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting 2025 NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round One
Two tied at LPGA event in LA; Nelly Korda four back after hitting every green
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round One
Past champ Joel Dahmen sets course record at PGA Tour’s Puntacana Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record

April 17, 2025 10:05 PM
Joel Dahmen reflects after setting the course record with a 10-under 62 in the Corales Puntacana Championship, sharing when he realized he had the opportunity to make history Thursday afternoon in the Dominican Republic.
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
2:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
scheffler_site.jpg
2:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
2:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
1:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
carlagolf.jpg
8:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
5:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
5:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
1:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
3:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
5:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
Related Videos

nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
nbc_golf_maverickintv_250416.jpg
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
nbc_golf_ewanintv_250416.jpg
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250416.jpg
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysonrory_250416.jpg
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
nbc_gt_lpgadiscussion_250415.jpg
03:18
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
nbc_gt_roundtable_250415.jpg
10:40
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
nbc_golf_rexandtlewintv_250414.jpg
08:53
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250414.jpg
14:13
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
nbc_golf_faxonintv_250414.jpg
07:23
What Faxon told Rory before Masters final round
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
rory_site.jpg
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
workday_site.jpg
02:55
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_golfpodroryclip_250410.jpg
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_golf_rexlav_top10sv2_250407.jpg
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_smx_smxinsiderbreakerintv_250417.jpg
03:08
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
nbc_roto_henderson_250417.jpg
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
30_boards_mpx.jpg
17:12
SX at Metlife Stadium: 450 title, Davies’ rise
sexton_philly_win.jpg
04:07
Webb, Sexton head-to-head a ‘pick em’ in Round 14
nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
10:26
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_roto_aranda_250417.jpg
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
nbc_roto_queropromo_250417.jpg
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
nbc_roto_norbyactivation_250417.jpg
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
nbc_rtf_nico_250417v2.jpg
08:24
Why the Iamaleava saga with TENN is unsurprising
Nico_Iamaleava_father.jpg
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
nbc_rtf_ncaa_250417.jpg
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
beau_atkinson.jpg
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
nbc_nas_rockinghambest_250417.jpg
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
whitesoxlose.jpg
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
nbc_roto_jeantydraft_250417.jpg
01:38
Jaguars ‘best value bet’ to draft Jeanty
nbc_rtf_corso_250417.jpg
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
nbc_pl_top20countdownno5can_250417.jpg
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
nbc_dls_miamiplayin_250417.jpg
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250417.jpg
01:51
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2632_250417.jpg
08:50
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2125_250417.jpg
04:52
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?