Yankees vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 11

The Yankees (26-15) and the Orioles (18-23) open a three-game series at Camden Yards beginning tonight.

New York enters after being swept by the Brewers in Milwaukee over the weekend. Despite the three straight losses and falling a game behind Tampa in the AL East, the Yankees remain the team to beat in the American League. Powered by Aaron Judge (MLB-best 16 HRs) and Cody Bellinger (.444 average in May), New York carries an AL-best run differential of +73 into the game tonight.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have the worst run differential in the American League (-41). They have lost three of their last four. They sit nine games behind Tampa in the AL East. Gunnar Henderson is hitting .211 and Pete Alonso just .214. Those numbers are at the foundation of their issues.

On the mound, the Yankees hand the ball tonight to Ryan Weathers, a left-hander who has quietly become a reliable rotation piece for New York. He brings a 3.03 ERA and strong strikeout numbers (45 in 38.2 innings) into the matchup. The southpaw has already handled Baltimore earlier this month in the Bronx. The Orioles counter with Brandon Young (3-1, 4.35 ERA), a right-hander who has shown flashes of potential, but who has been consistently inconsistent through four starts on the season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Orioles

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-156), Baltimore Orioles (+129)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+104), Orioles +1.5 (-126)

Total: 9.0 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 11:

Yankees: Ryan Weathers

Season Totals: 38.2 IP, 2-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 45K, 10 BB

Ryan Weathers Season Totals: 38.2 IP, 2-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 45K, 10 BB Orioles: Brandon Young

Season Totals: 20.2 IP, 3-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 14K, 8 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Orioles

Pete Alonso was 1-12 (1 HR) against the A’s this past weekend

was 1-12 (1 HR) against the A’s this past weekend Leody Tavares is 6-27 (.222) in May

is 6-27 (.222) in May Cody Bellinger has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games (18-44)

has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games (18-44) Ben Rice is hitless in his last 13 ABs

is hitless in his last 13 ABs Jose Caballero was 3-9 over the weekend against the Brewers



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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Orioles

The Yankees are 12-9 on the road this season

The O’s are 10-11 at home this season

The Yankees are 23-18 on the Run Line this season

The Orioles are 18-23 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 26 times in Orioles’ games this season (26-15)

The OVER has cashed 18 times for the Yankees this season (18-21-2)



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Orioles

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Orioles:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees’ Team Total OVER 4.5 runs

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