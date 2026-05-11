NBC, Peacock add third Week 17 game in 2026-27 NFL schedule

NBC Sports has acquired an additional NFL regular-season game to be played on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027, on NBC and Peacock, it was announced today by NBC Sports and the National Football League.

The extra game on NBC Sports’ schedule will be an afternoon matchup on NBC and Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 2, and will be followed by the Peacock NFL Exclusive at 8 p.m. ET. With the two Saturday games and Sunday Night Football on Jan. 3, NBCUniversal will be home to three Week 17 games as playoff races and positioning become more heated.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at the NFL to acquire an additional game for NBCUniversal platforms at a crucial point on the schedule,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With three NFL games in exclusive national windows on the season’s penultimate weekend, we continue to deliver for our owned-stations, affiliates and partners.”

With the additional game, NBC Sports will present 26 NFL games in the 2026 season – the NFL Hall of Fame Game (Thurs., Aug. 6), 22 regular-season games, and three playoff games (two Wild Card games, including one in primetime on Sunday night Jan. 17, and one Divisional Playoff game).

In addition, it was announced this morning on the TODAY show that the Sept. 13 season opener of Sunday Night Football (NBC and Peacock) – primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years – features Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visiting Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants, in John Harbaugh’s head coaching debut with New York. The Sunday night opener marks the 15th time the Cowboys face the Giants in NBC’s Sunday Night Football package – the second-most played matchup on NBC’s SNF (Cowboys-Eagles, 17).

NBC Sports’ full 2026 NFL schedule will be announced this Thursday, May 14 at 8pm ET with coverage available on NFL Network, ESPN, the ESPN App and NFL+.