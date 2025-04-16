How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are down to perhaps their final 90 meaningful minutes of the 2024-25 season on Thursday, as Ange Postecoglou’s side needs a win away to Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the semifinals of the Europa League.

The two sides drew 1-1 in north London last week — a disappointing result for the Premier League side, but their better overall performance (bar the only few minutes) in quite some time — putting Spurs’ trophy chase on thin ice. Winning in Frankfurt will be no easy task, as Eintracht have only last three times at home this season (all in the Bundesliga) and drawn just once in the Europa League, back in September on matchday 1. Spurs, meanwhile, have won just three of their last 11 away games (3W-0D-8L in all competitions). Strength vs weakness, no doubt about it.

Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to Wolves was a demoralizing blow for a team that had, for the most part, kept their belief and togetherness throughout the tough times this season. Individual errors by Cristian Romero, Lucas Bergvall and Guglielmo Vicario handed Wolves three of their four goals on a silver platter and left the manager with more questions than answers after the game. On the plus side, center back Micky van de Ven was rested at the weekend while midfielder Dejan Kulusevski came off the bench after missing the previous seven games due to a foot injury.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Thursday

Venue: Waldstadion — Frankfurt

Streaming: Paramount+

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin Trapp (calf), Eric Ebimbe (illness), Krisztian Lisztes (illness), Ansgar Knauff (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur team news

OUT: Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (foot), Kevin Danso (hamstring)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

At some point, Romero and Van de Ven will achieve match sharpness after being out for months; at some point, Heung-min Son and/or Dominic Solanke will make a big contribution in a big moment; at some point, James Maddison pull the strings and run the game from midfield. The problem is: Can all of those things (or, at least two of the three) happen in the same game? Because that’s what Spurs need in order to advance, and it’s been hit or miss for a long time now. Eintracht 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Spurs.