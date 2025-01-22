European qualification: Which Premier League teams will reach Champions League, Europa, Conference League?

The 2024-25 Premier League’s chase for European qualification is thick and heavy, with as many as a dozen teams harboring hope of making it to the next season’s UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League.

And that’s strictly accounting for the 20 teams scrapping for a place through the 38-game PL gauntlet.

Teams can also reach European tournaments through the League Cup and FA Cup as well as the 2024-25 UCL, UEL, and Conference League competitions.

How can Premier League teams qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

At least the top four teams in the 2024-25 Premier League qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

A fifth automatic spot could be awarded to the Premier League dependent upon English clubs’ performances in continent tournaments, putting the fifth-place spot on the PL table into next season’s tournament.

The winners of the 2024-25 Champions League and Europa League also receive automatic spots in Europe if they do not qualify through the league route.

How can Premier League teams qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League?

Two places from the Premier League table will reach the Europa League, while the winner of the 2024-25 FA Cup is guaranteed a place in the Europa League if it fails to qualify another way. The Conference League winner also qualifies for the Europa League.

How can Premier League teams qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League?

One team from the Premier League table will reach the Conference League, while the winner of the 2024-25 League Cup is guaranteed a place in the Europa League if it fails to qualify another way.

Which Premier League teams could qualify for Europe next season?

UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal are still alive in this season’s UEFA Champions League, and the tournament winner automatically qualifies for next year’s competition.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are still competing in this season’s UEFA Europa League, and the winner of that cup automatically qualifies for the 2025-26 Champions League.

A host of teams can still qualify for the top four (or top five), so feel free to look to the Premier League table and make your best projection.

Europa League

Chelsea is well-positioned to qualify through the Premier League table should they not reach the UCL, but they’d also earn a place by winning the Conference League. They are heavy favorites to do so.

A host of teams are still alive in the FA Cup competition.

Conference League

One more spot on the table can come via the Conference League.

Normally, you’d cite the status of the four League Cup semi-finalists as a wild card here, but only one of the current semifinalists is outside the table’s qualification picture.

Liverpool, Newcastle, and Arsenal are good money to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League through table status, while Tottenham Hotspur may see the Conference League as its only route.