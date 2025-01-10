There aren’t many better weekends on the calendar than the FA Cup third round in early January each year, and it doesn’t take more than one win to start believing this could be they year.
64 sides from up and down the English football pyramid enter, 32 advance to the fourth and only a few fairytales survive. This year, the largest gap between opponents will see Premier League side Tottenham travel to The Lamb Ground and take on fifth-tier Tamworth, who currently sit 16th place in the National League, 97 spots below Spurs. The magic of the Cup, truly.
When is the FA Cup 4th round draw?
The fourth round draw will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12 following the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United (10 am ET kickoff).
When will the FA Cup 4th round be played?
The 16 fourth round ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 8.
Who is through to 2024-25 FA Cup 4th round?
Cardiff City
Everton
Fulham
FA Cup 3rd round schedule & results
* All kicks off 10am ET unless otherwise stated
Thursday, January 9
Sheffield United 0-1 Cardiff City
Fulham 4-1 Watford
Everton 2-0 Peterborough United
Friday, January 10
Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth — 2:45pm
Aston Villa vs West Ham United — 3pm
Saturday, January 11
Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers — 7am
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers — 7am
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City — 7am
Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley — 7:15am
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers — 9am
Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea vs Morecambe
Exeter City vs Oxford United
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic
Reading vs Burnley
Sunderland vs Stoke City
Leeds United vs Harrogate Town — 12:45pm
Manchester City vs Salford City — 12:45pm
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday — 1pm
Leyton Orient vs Derby County — 1pm
Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic — 1pm
Sunday, January 12
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers — 7am
Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur — 7:30am
Newcastle United vs Bromley
Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Southampton vs Swansea City — 11:30am
Monday, January 13
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge — 2:30pm