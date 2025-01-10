There aren’t many better weekends on the calendar than the FA Cup third round in early January each year, and it doesn’t take more than one win to start believing this could be they year.

HOW TO WATCH - Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley | Chelsea vs Morecambe

64 sides from up and down the English football pyramid enter, 32 advance to the fourth and only a few fairytales survive. This year, the largest gap between opponents will see Premier League side Tottenham travel to The Lamb Ground and take on fifth-tier Tamworth, who currently sit 16th place in the National League, 97 spots below Spurs. The magic of the Cup, truly.

When is the FA Cup 4th round draw?

The fourth round draw will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12 following the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United (10 am ET kickoff).

When will the FA Cup 4th round be played?

The 16 fourth round ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 8.

Who is through to 2024-25 FA Cup 4th round?

Cardiff City

Everton

Fulham

FA Cup 3rd round schedule & results

* All kicks off 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Thursday, January 9

Sheffield United 0-1 Cardiff City

Fulham 4-1 Watford

Everton 2-0 Peterborough United

Friday, January 10

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth — 2:45pm

Aston Villa vs West Ham United — 3pm

Saturday, January 11

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers — 7am

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers — 7am

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City — 7am

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley — 7:15am

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers — 9am

Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic

Reading vs Burnley

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town — 12:45pm

Manchester City vs Salford City — 12:45pm

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday — 1pm

Leyton Orient vs Derby County — 1pm

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic — 1pm

Sunday, January 12

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers — 7am

Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur — 7:30am

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Southampton vs Swansea City — 11:30am

Monday, January 13

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge — 2:30pm