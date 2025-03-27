How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Fulham and Crystal Palace are both hyped about being in the latter stages of the FA Cup and one of them will be in the semifinals at Wembley.

It’s hard to predict who based on current form, as Fulham have won six of their last eight games in all competitions and are fighting for Champions League qualification in the Premier League. Marco Silva has done a superb job in west London and their recruitment was sublime in the summer and their fans are dreaming of a first-ever FA Cup trophy. Fulham truly are a fun team to watch.

Palace have once again warmed up as the season has gone on and Oliver Glasner’s side come alive as soon as they spot a glimpse of the spring sunshine in England. Palace won 2-0 at Fulham in the Premier League in late February and have won five of their last six games in all competitions. After a slow start to the season they’re back on track and their stars are shinning in attack. Palace reached the FA Cup final in 2015-16 where they led late on but then lost to Louis van Gaal’s Manchester United in extra time.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:15am ET Saturday (March 29)

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers have so many players in form, especially in attack, with Jimenez, Muniz, Willian, Smith Rowe, Iwobi and Traore all capable of hurting you in very different ways. Fulham are so unpredictable to play against and are robust and solid defensively. In many ways they are the perfect cup team and Craven Cottage will be rocking on Saturday as the Cottagers aim to reach a first FA Cup semifinal since 2002.

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

All of the focus is on whether or not Jean-Philippe Mateta will be fit to play some part after he suffered a serious head wound in the last 16 game against Millwall. Palace’s talisman required 25 stitches in his ear after being kicked in the head by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, but could feature in this quarterfinal and is likely to wear a protective face mask. Elsewhere Adam Wharton will be influential in midfield as he continues to return to his best after injury, while star playmaker Eze and captain Guehi had good international breaks with England. Ismaila Sarr has been in great form recently and is one to watch here.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf), Will Hughes (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Philippe Mateta (head)

Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like it will be very tight and tense and could well go to extra time. Expect Fulham to get the job done as one of their many attacking options will be the hero. Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace (AET).