SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 empty track.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Race Coverage, Live Updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George suspended 25 games: who starts and fantasy impact
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Austin Forkner profile.jpg
Austin Forkner out of Houston SuperMotocross Round 4 with hand injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_wolbou_260131.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260131.jpg
Scott slots home Bournemouth’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260131.jpg
Gross gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Everton

Bukayo Saka injury news: Latest update after Arsenal star injured in warm up before Leeds game

  
Published January 31, 2026 12:39 PM

In the warm up Bukayo Saka went down with an injury for Arsenal ahead of their game at Leeds on Saturday and he had to be omitted.

This could be a big problem for Mikel Arteta given Saka’s talismanic status for the Gunners. But his side did him proud as he watched on, as they ran out 4-0 winners at Leeds.

What happened?

A video taken from the ground showed Saka not looking comfortable as he left the warm up with a physio and walked down the tunnel. Saka was replaced in the lineup by Noni Madueke who started on the right wing for Arsenal instead, with Cristian Norgaard added to the bench.

Madueke was superb in Saka’s absence but not losing Bukayo Saka for any stretch of time would be a big blow for Arsenal’s title hopes.

Bukayo Saka injury news, latest update

Here is the latest update on Bukayo Saka’s injury from Mikel Arteta after the game.

“We don’t know yet. He had a little niggle in the warm up and was uncomfortable to start the game so we had to make that change straight away with Noni [Madueke],” Arteta said.