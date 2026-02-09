Premier League score predictions for midweek games: Who will kick on before mini-break?

With the Premier League action coming thick and fast, our score predictions for a tasty midweek slate of games are a bit all over the place given how many variables are at play.

From squads being stretched to their limits to a severe uptick in form, or lack of form, for certain teams, having a full slate of midweek games is really fun at this point of the season.

And don’t forget: there is a 10-day break from league action after these games as FA Cup fourth round duty takes center stage for 14 of the Premier League’s 20 teams this weekend.

Can Manchester United, West Ham and Chelsea keep on winning? Will Manchester City put Arsenal under pressure and cut their lead at the top to three points? Are Spurs and Nottingham Forest about to be dragged further into the relegation scrap?

Below are the Premier League score predictions for the midweek games, with details on how to watch all 10 games.

Premier League score predictions for midweek games - Matchweek 26, February 10-12

Tuesday, February 10

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Newcastle United — Watch live on Peacock (2:30pm ET)

Chelsea 2-1 Leeds United — Watch live on Peacock (2:30pm ET)

Everton 2-1 AFC Bournemouth — Watch live on Peacock (2:30pm ET)

West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United — Watch live on Peacock (3:15pm ET)

Wednesday 11 February

Aston Villa 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — Watch live on Peacock (2:30pm ET)

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley — Watch live on Peacock (2:30pm ET)

Manchester City 2-1 Fulham — Watch live on Peacock (2:30pm ET)

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Watch live on Peacock (2:30pm ET)

Sunderland 1-1 Liverpool — Watch live on Peacock (3:15pm ET)

Thursday 12 February

Brentford 1-2 Arsenal — Watch live on Peacock (3pm ET)