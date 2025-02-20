How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham host Crystal Palace in what should be a fun London derby on Saturday.

WATCH – Fulham v Crystal Palace

The Cottagers are in great form under Marco Silva and beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home last weekend and they should have won by more. Traore, Jimenez, Iwobi and Smith Rowe are all in fine form and Fulham are pushing hard for European qualification. They’re such a solid unit and their squad depth is enviable.

Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at home to Everton last weekend but Oliver Glasner’s side have been very consistent and have picked up some big wins in recent weeks. That has pushed them well away from the relegation zone and the Eagles know they need Mateta, Eze and Sarr to shine if they’re going to win games. Away from home they pose a real threat and are ruthless on the counter.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 22)

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

Defensively Fulham are very settled and captain Antonee Robinson continues to have a fine season at left back. Jimenez and Traore were exceptional against Forest last weekend and Fulham love to press high and pin teams in when they’re on top.

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Sasa Lukic (fatigue)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

We know that Mateta is a real handful and Eze and Sarr making runs off him is so dangerous. Palace will have to deal with plenty of crosses being whipped into the box and they’ll have to stop Iwobi and Smith Rowe making clever late runs into the box.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf)

Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like it will be a lot of fun and both teams are in a very comfortable position so will go for it. Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace.