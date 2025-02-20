 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JuJu-MSU.jpg
JuJu Watkins scores 28 as fourth-ranked Southern California beats No. 22 Michigan State 83-75
RJDavis.jpg
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73
Uconn.jpg
No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU
nbc_pl_bestplgoalsronaldo_250212.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
nbc_wcbb_msuvusc_250219.jpg
Highlights: USC holds off Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JuJu-MSU.jpg
JuJu Watkins scores 28 as fourth-ranked Southern California beats No. 22 Michigan State 83-75
RJDavis.jpg
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73
Uconn.jpg
No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU
nbc_pl_bestplgoalsronaldo_250212.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
nbc_wcbb_msuvusc_250219.jpg
Highlights: USC holds off Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 20, 2025 04:34 AM

Fulham host Crystal Palace in what should be a fun London derby on Saturday.

WATCH – Fulham v Crystal Palace

The Cottagers are in great form under Marco Silva and beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home last weekend and they should have won by more. Traore, Jimenez, Iwobi and Smith Rowe are all in fine form and Fulham are pushing hard for European qualification. They’re such a solid unit and their squad depth is enviable.

Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at home to Everton last weekend but Oliver Glasner’s side have been very consistent and have picked up some big wins in recent weeks. That has pushed them well away from the relegation zone and the Eagles know they need Mateta, Eze and Sarr to shine if they’re going to win games. Away from home they pose a real threat and are ruthless on the counter.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 22)
Venue: Craven Cottage — London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

Defensively Fulham are very settled and captain Antonee Robinson continues to have a fine season at left back. Jimenez and Traore were exceptional against Forest last weekend and Fulham love to press high and pin teams in when they’re on top.

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Sasa Lukic (fatigue)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

We know that Mateta is a real handful and Eze and Sarr making runs off him is so dangerous. Palace will have to deal with plenty of crosses being whipped into the box and they’ll have to stop Iwobi and Smith Rowe making clever late runs into the box.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf)

Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like it will be a lot of fun and both teams are in a very comfortable position so will go for it. Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace.