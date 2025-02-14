How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

David Moyes has hardly put a foot wrong since he returned as Everton manager almost exactly one month ago, and the Toffees will try to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games when they visit Crystal Palace on Saturday (12:30 pm ET).

WATCH LIVE – Crystal Palace vs Everton

Of Moyes’ five games in charge (3W-1D-1L), it was actually the draw that did the most to reunite the club with its fans again. James Tarkowski’s 97th-minute equalizer didn’t just steal two points from PL leaders and bitter rivals Liverpool, but it ensured that the final Merseyside derby played at Goodison Park would not be a defeat. The manager would be remembered fondly if that were his only real accomplishment at the club — if he hadn’t already given them 11 brilliant years during his first stint. For that reason, there is a feel-good factor around Everton that hasn’t existed in many years, and they’re even playing some good attacking football to boot (10 goals in five games, after just 15 in 19 to start the season). Who says an old dog can’t teach you a new trick?

Speaking of good attacking football, Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr have become a devastating trio for Oliver Glasner’s side of late. Mateta leads the Eagles with 10 goals on the season, plus another 6 goals and 8 assists between Eze and Sarr. As good as they have been up front, the boys in the back have been just as vital to the success. Palace have lost just one of their last seven PL games (4W-2D-1L), scored multiple goals five times and kept four clean sheets.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30 pm ET Saturday (February 15)

Venue: Selhurst Park — London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (ankle), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Ismaila Sarr (illness)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Orel Mangala (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Youssef Chermiti (thigh), Nathan Patterson (thigh), Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension)

Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction

Don’t be surprised when this is the “wow, I didn’t expect that game to be that good” surprise of the weekend. Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton.