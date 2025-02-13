How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham host Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on Saturday and both teams are playing with house money.

WATCH – Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Marco Silva’s Fulham remain in the European hunt as they won late on at Newcastle last time out in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez is back among the goals and Fulham have some much attacking quality with USMNT left back Antonee Robinson leading them with assists and Iwobi, Smith Rowe and others stepping up. The Cottagers are a lot of fun to watch and they have great balance about their team.

Nottingham Forest battered Brighton 7-0 last time out in the Premier League as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are in the Champions League hunt, against all the odds. Forest know this is the type of game they have to win to keep their top four hopes alive as the clubs beneath them in the table are starting to build some momentum. Still, there’s no fear or pressure at Forest because they’ve already exceeded expectations for this season.

How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 15)

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh), Taiwo Awoniyi (head) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (hip)

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

This should be a fun one as both teams go all-out for the win and are very dangerous on counter attacks. Expect plenty of goals. Fulham 3-2 Nottingham Forest.