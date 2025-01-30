How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest are dealing with a Premier League loss for the first time since early December as they welcome Brighton the City Ground on Saturday.

Forest had taken 22 of 24 points before getting slammed 5-0 by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Week 23. The Tricky Trees still live in the top four of the Premier League table, in third with 44 points.

WATCH – Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

Brighton are coming off the end of a six-game unbeaten run in league play after falling 1-0 at home to Everton.

The Seagulls are ninth on the Premier League table with 34 points, and another hot streak could boost them right back into the European qualification conversation.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahim Sangare (thigh)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (knock), Igor Julio (hamstring, Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Pervis Estupinan (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton prediction

Forest have been one of the stingiest teams in the country. Brighton have attackers but need better playmaking from the midfield to produce better danger. At home, coming off a loss, it feels like Forest will do whatever it takes to avoid a slow start. Barring an early Brighton goal, this might be straight-forward. Nottingham Forest 2-0 Brighton.