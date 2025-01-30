How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Lafayette at La Salle
How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Lafayette at La Salle
How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 30, 2025 12:07 PM

Nottingham Forest are dealing with a Premier League loss for the first time since early December as they welcome Brighton the City Ground on Saturday.

Forest had taken 22 of 24 points before getting slammed 5-0 by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Week 23. The Tricky Trees still live in the top four of the Premier League table, in third with 44 points.

WATCH – Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

Brighton are coming off the end of a six-game unbeaten run in league play after falling 1-0 at home to Everton.

The Seagulls are ninth on the Premier League table with 34 points, and another hot streak could boost them right back into the European qualification conversation.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahim Sangare (thigh)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (knock), Igor Julio (hamstring, Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Pervis Estupinan (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton prediction

Forest have been one of the stingiest teams in the country. Brighton have attackers but need better playmaking from the midfield to produce better danger. At home, coming off a loss, it feels like Forest will do whatever it takes to avoid a slow start. Barring an early Brighton goal, this might be straight-forward. Nottingham Forest 2-0 Brighton.