How to watch Djurgarden vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Chelsea head to Swedish side Djurgarden for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semifinal on Thursday as Enzo Maresca’s side are the heavy favorites.

Djurgarden are in the semifinal as a bit of a surprise package, but they were very good in the league phase and knocked out Rapid Wien in the quarterfinal stage. The Swedish upstarts have had a slow start to the 2025 season which is just a few games old, but they should not be underestimated.

Chelsea have blitzed everyone in the Conference League this season, but did lose in the second leg of the quarterfinal against Legia Warsaw. Still, they are the overwhelming favorites to advance to the final and win the competition but other semifinalists Real Betis and Fiorentina will provide stiff competition. They head into this game after back-to-back wins in the Premier League (they were good value for their 1-0 win at home against Everton at the weekend) as they’re chasing Champions League qualification.

How to watch Djurgarden vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (May 1)

Venue: 3Arena — Stockholm

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Djurgarden team news, focus

Back-up goalkeeper Malkolm Nilsson Safqvist is Djurgarden’s only injury concern. Young winger Tobias Fjeld Gulliksen is one to watch, while Djurgarden are happy to sit deep and know that Chelsea will have the majority of possession. If they can still be in with a chance in the second leg that will be a bonus so don’t expect much in attack from the Swedish minnows.

Chelsea team news, focus

Having Romeo Lavia back from injury is a big bonus for Chelsea and the way he lined up alongside Enzo Fernandez in midfield gave them much more solidity and control against Everton at the weekend. Moises Caicedo shifting to right back to start and then drifting inside worked well too as Enzo Maresca has so many options. Madueke, Palmer and Jackson are almost back to their brilliant early-season form which catapulted Chelsea into the top four but Palmer is unusually still looking a little short of confidence in the final third.

OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season), Marc Guiu (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Malo Gusto (thigh)

Djurgarden vs Chelsea prediction

This is going to be a game where Chelsea once again dominate possession and Enzo Maresca’s side need to score early and then be more clinical than they have been in recent months. They’ll look to get the job done in the first leg and that will be the case. Djurgarden 1-4 Chelsea.