How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea seek to put pressure on the rest of the top-five field when Everton visit Stamford Bridge early Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues sit sixth on the Premier League table with 57 points, above Aston Villa on goal differential and two points back of fifth-place Newcastle United in the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Third-place Man City have 61 points to top this crowded field seeking one of three spots in next year’s tournament.

WATCH – Chelsea v Everton

Everton’s stabilization under David Moyes has the club free of relegation worry but also outside of the top half by 10 points. The Toffees have are 5W-5D-3L record since he was reappointed to the post in early January, a 74-point pace over 38 games.

Everton’s three losses under Moyes have come to Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester City. The club have also draw Liverpool and Arsenal while beating Nottingham Forest. They’re no pushovers, and Chelsea will need to perform in order to stay positioned within striking distance of the top five.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Malo Gusto (thigh), Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season), Marc Guiu (thigh)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: James Tarkowski (thigh), Armando Broja (loan - unable to face parent club), Jesper Lindstrom (groin), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee)

Chelsea vs Everton prediction

The Blues are heavy favorites here and they haven’t lost in four Premier League matches while also postig just a single league loss since mid-February. They’ll be riding some vibes from the late comeback win at Fulham, and also be keeping form up as the Conference League semifinals begin and a trophy is expected back in London. And Everton won’t have one of its defensive rocks in James Tarkowski, likely pairing Jarrad Branthwaite with Michael Keane at center back. This may be tight, but it’ll be in favor of Chelsea. Chelsea 3-1 Everton.