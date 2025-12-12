 Skip navigation
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers
Penguins send two-time All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry to Edmonton in goaltender swap
Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Fantasy Football Week 15: Commanders vs. Giants, Steelers vs. Dolphins, and other matchups to exploit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Purdue at Rutgers
How to watch Marquette vs No. 6 Purdue: Live stream info, preview for Saturday's game

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a 'game-breaking day'
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published December 12, 2025 06:12 AM

Title hopefuls Manchester City visit impressive Crystal Palace on Sunday in a top-four clash at Selhurst Park which will be one of the highlights of the Premier League weekend.

City open the weekend two points back of Arsenal and boasting a three-match league winning streak as well as a midweek defeat of Real Madrid in Spain. They’ve done it with a red-hot Phil Foden, who has five goals in the aforementioned three PL wins.

WATCH Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Palace started the season red-hot before slumping but are officially out of a disappointing Premier League run, 4-1-1 in their last six matches including back-to-back away wins over Burnley and Fulham.

Now they’ll hunt their first home PL win in three tries, and it will have to come against a very difficult team. Palace did cruise past Shelbourne 3-0 in the UEFA Conference League, though the Irish hosts remain winless in that competition this season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Selhurst Park — South London
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Daniel Munoz (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Chadi Riad (knee), Borna Sosa (leg), Ismaila Sarr (ankle), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Jaydee Canvot (illness)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (hamstring - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (unspecified)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City prediction

This asks a lot of Palace, and it’s difficult to pick them at home knowing that Daniel Munoz will not be available for this one. Erling Haaland feels due for a Premier League goal, and that may be on the menu Sunday. Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City.