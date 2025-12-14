 Skip navigation
Brentford vs Leeds LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published December 14, 2025 10:37 AM

Brentford host Leeds on Sunday aiming to get back on track after losing three of their last four Premier League games.

WATCH Brentford v Leeds

Keith Andrews has done extremely well in his first season in charge of Brentford but they are now hovering just above the relegation scrap after a disappointing few results. The Bees are just four points ahead of Leeds in the table.

As for Leeds and Daniel Farke, they have had a huge upturn in results with a win against Chelsea followed up with a draw against Liverpool. Leeds finally look more dangerous going forward and now they have to kick on.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (December 14)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — Brentford, West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brentford vs Leeds score: Kick off, 9am ET

Brentford lineup

Kelleher; Hickey, Van den Berg, Collins, Kayode; Henderson, Jensen, Janelt; Ouattara, Thiago, Lewis-Potter

Leeds lineup

Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin