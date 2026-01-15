Manchester United vs Manchester City predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s for intriguing derby

The Manchester United vs Manchester City predicted lineups were a lot of fun to put together, with Michael Carrick having some huge calls to make as he takes interim charge and Pep Guardiola has plenty of defensive decisions.

MORE — Score prediction and watch the Manchester Derby here

Carrick will likely go with a 4-2-3-1 formation and he will set his United side up to counter quickly and try to keep the ball as much as possible. Guardiola has massive injury problems at center back and so many options in attack, so he has to find the right balance and combinations.

Below you will find our Manchester United vs Manchester predicted lineups, with analysis on some of the key decisions facing Carrick and Guardiola.

Manchester United predicted lineup

——- Lammens ——-

—- Dalot —- Yoro —- Martinez —- Shaw —-

—— Casemiro —— Mainoo ——

—- Cunha —— Fernandes —- Dorgu ——

——- Sesko ——

This lineup seems like a sensible, solid option for Carrick’s first game in charge. He could go with Ayden Heaven at center back but Leny Yoro will probably get the nod, while Harry Maguire is working his way back to full fitness. Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro will likely start as a duo in midfield to give United defensive balance and the ability to keep the ball under pressure. And that is where Bruno Fernandes will come in as a No. 10 and use all of his experience to knit things together. Matheus Cunha starting on the right but being asked to pinch inside should be the choice with Bryan Mbeumo only just returning from AFCON and unlikely to start. On the other flank he could opt to do the same with Mason Mount but more likely Patrick Dorgu will be selected for his energy and defensive work. Benjamin Sesko will start up top as he looks to keep his good run of form going and he looks more and more comfortable holding the ball up and making runs in-behind defense.

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Donnarumma ——-

—- Nunes —- Khusanov —- Ake —- O’Reilly —-

—- Rodri —-

—- Semenyo —- Foden —- Silva — Cherki —-

——- Haaland ——-

The main decision at the back for City is whether youngster Max Alleyne or Nathan Ake gets the nod at center back alongside Abdukodir Khusanov, and it will be probably be the more experienced defender. If Ake does line up at center back then Nico O’Reilly will go back to left back after playing a key role in his usual role of central midfield in the midweek League Cup win at Newcastle. It’s likely Rodri starts in the holding midfield role this time with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva just ahead of him. Antoine Semenyo will line up on the right after his superb start to life at City, but expect Semenyo to cut inside and switch with Foden often. Rayan Cherki should get the nod over Jeremy Doku on the left as Erling Haaland will have plenty of creativity underneath him.