SuperMotocross 2026 Round 5, Glendale 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan narrowly edges Ryder DiFrancesco in Q1

Haiden Deegan’s domination of the 2026 250 West division has begun with strong qualification efforts. He posted the fastest time last week at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Qualification 1

Deegan (57.617) narrowly edged Ryder DiFrancesco (57.644) by 0.028 as those two riders were the only ones to crack the 58-second mark.

“I feel solid,” Deegan told Race Day Live’s Haley Shanley. “Just got out here and do some solid laps today. We have a big points lead, so now it’s just go out and have some fun, baby.”

Deegan has a 19-point lead over teammate Max Anstie (59.640), who landed 10th on the chart.

Two other racers, Levi Kitchen (58.186) and Michael Mosiman (58.264) were just outside that mark and still have one qualification session to make up ground.

Maximus Vohland (58.947) rounded out the top five.

