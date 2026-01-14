How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live: Derby stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Bills vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Bailey Maupin scores 19 and No. 17 Texas Tech women beat Houston 71-59 for 19th straight win
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall
Reed and Demary power No. 3 UConn to a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall in a Big East clash

Top Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Bills vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Bailey Maupin scores 19 and No. 17 Texas Tech women beat Houston 71-59 for 19th straight win
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall
Reed and Demary power No. 3 UConn to a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall in a Big East clash

Top Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live: Derby stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 14, 2026 10:50 AM

Can Manchester United rally around new interim boss Michael Carrick and collect a massive Manchester derby win over Man City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The early morning fixtures sees Manchester United bidding to strengthen its top-four case and pick up a first win since the firing of Ruben Amorim earlier this month. The Red Devils drew Burnley away in the Premier League and fell to Brighton in an FA Cup match on Sunday.

WATCH Manchester United vs Manchester City

Of course, the Manchester derby is nothing new to Carrick. He pulled on a Man Utd shirt for 31 derbies, winning 17 and drawing three while scoring thrice and adding two assists. Club familiarity is nice but did little for United in the reverse fixture on Sept. 14, with City winning 3-0 at the Etihad on two goals from Erling Haaland and a pair of assists from Jeremy Doku.

United remain within three points of the top four but Man City have a larger gap to first place on the Premier League table. Three-straight league draws have seen City lose ground on Arsenal, thought Pep Guardiola’s men smashed Exeter City 10-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday and handled Newcastle 2-0 in the League Cup semifinal first leg on Tuesday.

Antoine Semenyo is off to a flyer for City, scoring in both games since arriving from Bournemouth and giving his new side another way to overcome a series of defensive injuries that have them without big names Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (return from AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE:Bryan Mbeumo (return from AFCON), Amad Diallo (return from AFCON)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Ruben Dias (thigh), John Stones (unspecified), Omar Marmoush (international duty - AFCON), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Savinho (unspecified)

Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction

The new manager bounce is always possible and there won’t be in a soul in the building who won’t be up for such a big affair, but United continue to ship goes without the injured Matthijs de Ligt. Their GF:GA since December 4 is 15:12 with just a single clean sheet. They may find a way past Gigio Donnarumma, but they’ll need Senne Lammens to be Man of the Match caliber to collect all of the points. And even then... Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City