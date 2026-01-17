Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings: Who starred as United shock City?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA Bruins USC Trojans NCAA Womens Basketball
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA: TV info, head-to-head record, storylines for Sunday’s game
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal2_260117.jpg
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead against Man City
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260117.jpg
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Man City
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA Bruins USC Trojans NCAA Womens Basketball
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA: TV info, head-to-head record, storylines for Sunday’s game
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal2_260117.jpg
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead against Man City
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260117.jpg
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Man City
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings: Who starred as United shock City?

  
Published January 17, 2026 09:26 AM

The Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out as we were treated to a wild Manchester derby on Saturday.

MORERecap, video highlights

And not many people who have predicted United to come out on top as Michael Carrick got off to the perfect start as interim manager with a deserved win over Pep Guardiola’s sluggish Man City.

Here’s a look at the Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis on each player.

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens: 7 - Made one good stop to deny Alleyne’s header in the first half and didn’t have much else to do.

Diogo Dalot: 6.5 - Lucky to stay on the pitch after his high challenge on Doku, but walked the tight rope well and offered a threat in attack.

Harry Maguire: 8 - Should have scored just a few minutes in but somehow hit the bar with a header. On his return to the team, very impressive that he kept Haaland quiet.

Lisandro Martinez: 8 - Some vital blocks and did a real job on Haaland whenever City did get the ball to him.

Luke Shaw: 7 - Like Dalot, recovered well after an early yellow card. Linked up really well with Dorgu on the left.

Casemiro: 8 - Used all of his experience to win the ball back time and time again. Could have scored in the second half too.

Kobbie Mainoo: 7 - Really efficient display in midfield keeping things ticking over, and pretty incredible how long he played given his lack of minutes.

Amad Diallo: 9 - What a return after being away at AFCON. A constant threat on the right and heavily involved in everything good going forward for United. Almost scored a beauty late on but hit the post after a mazy run.

Bruno Fernandes: 8 - Classy display in his usual playmaking role. Set up Mbeumo’s goal and hit so many quality long balls.

Patrick Dorgu: 8 - Almost scored in the first half and did get his goal in the second with a tidy finish. He kept popping up in dangerous areas at the back post and worked so hard.

Bryan Mbeumo: 9 - Fine finish for his goal on the counter and made City’s defense so uncomfortable. Ran himself into the ground on his return from AFCON.

Subs
Matheus Cunha on for Mbeumo: 7 - Set up Dorgu for one goal and showed really quality on the counter.
Manuel Ugarte on for Casemiro: 6 - Helped keep things calm late on and sat in well.
Ayden Heaven on for Shaw: N/A
Mason Mount on for Fernandes: N/A
Mbeumo tucks away Man United's opener v. Man City
Manchester United find their breakthrough as Bryan Mbeumo finally gets the better of Gianluigi Donnarumma to give his side a 1-0 lead over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Manchester City player ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 8 - Made plenty of fine saves to deny United but just couldn’t keep doing it. Given very little protection and made another fine save to deny Amad late on.

Rico Lewis: 5 - Shaky throughout and didn’t see Dorgu drifting in for the second goal. Sums up a poor season for Lewis.

Abdukodir Khusanov: 6 - Did okay out of all the City defenders but that isn’t saying much. A few good recovery tackles.

Max Alleyne: 4 - The teenager really struggled with Mbeumo buzzing around him. Subbed off at half time.

Nathan Ake: 4 - Really struggled, especially in the second half when he moved to center back.

Rodri: 5 - Totally overrun in midfield and quite sad to see him not able to dictate the tempo of the game.

Antoine Semenyo: 6 - A few nice touches and curled one effort wide. Like City’s other attackers he didn’t see enough of the ball.

Bernardo Silva: 5 - Pretty anonymous as the game bypassed City’s midfield. You’d expect him to have grabbed control of this.

Phil Foden: 4 - Barely had a kick and subbed off at half time. The pace of the game seemed to be too much for him.

Jeremy Doku: 6 - The one City forward who always looked like doing something in the first half. Took an early whack from Dalot but never stopped running.

Erling Haaland: 4 - Subbed off in the second half and he can have no complaints. He didn’t get much service and took a whack before half time as he wasn’t moving freely.

Subs
Rayan Cherki: 6 - Showed a few flashes of skill and tried to make things happen.
Nico O’Reilly: 4 - Really struggled at left back after being booked right after coming on.
Divine Musaka on for Haaland: N/A
Tiijani Reijnders on for Silva: N/A
Rayan Ait-Nouri on for Doku: N/A