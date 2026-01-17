Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings: Who starred as United shock City?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out as we were treated to a wild Manchester derby on Saturday.

MORE — Recap, video highlights

And not many people who have predicted United to come out on top as Michael Carrick got off to the perfect start as interim manager with a deserved win over Pep Guardiola’s sluggish Man City.

Here’s a look at the Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis on each player.

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens: 7 - Made one good stop to deny Alleyne’s header in the first half and didn’t have much else to do.

Diogo Dalot: 6.5 - Lucky to stay on the pitch after his high challenge on Doku, but walked the tight rope well and offered a threat in attack.

Harry Maguire: 8 - Should have scored just a few minutes in but somehow hit the bar with a header. On his return to the team, very impressive that he kept Haaland quiet.

Lisandro Martinez: 8 - Some vital blocks and did a real job on Haaland whenever City did get the ball to him.

Luke Shaw: 7 - Like Dalot, recovered well after an early yellow card. Linked up really well with Dorgu on the left.

Casemiro: 8 - Used all of his experience to win the ball back time and time again. Could have scored in the second half too.

Kobbie Mainoo: 7 - Really efficient display in midfield keeping things ticking over, and pretty incredible how long he played given his lack of minutes.

Amad Diallo: 9 - What a return after being away at AFCON. A constant threat on the right and heavily involved in everything good going forward for United. Almost scored a beauty late on but hit the post after a mazy run.

Bruno Fernandes: 8 - Classy display in his usual playmaking role. Set up Mbeumo’s goal and hit so many quality long balls.

Patrick Dorgu: 8 - Almost scored in the first half and did get his goal in the second with a tidy finish. He kept popping up in dangerous areas at the back post and worked so hard.

Bryan Mbeumo: 9 - Fine finish for his goal on the counter and made City’s defense so uncomfortable. Ran himself into the ground on his return from AFCON.

Subs

Matheus Cunha on for Mbeumo: 7 - Set up Dorgu for one goal and showed really quality on the counter.

Manuel Ugarte on for Casemiro: 6 - Helped keep things calm late on and sat in well.

Ayden Heaven on for Shaw: N/A

Mason Mount on for Fernandes: N/A

Mbeumo tucks away Man United's opener v. Man City Manchester United find their breakthrough as Bryan Mbeumo finally gets the better of Gianluigi Donnarumma to give his side a 1-0 lead over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Manchester City player ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 8 - Made plenty of fine saves to deny United but just couldn’t keep doing it. Given very little protection and made another fine save to deny Amad late on.

Rico Lewis: 5 - Shaky throughout and didn’t see Dorgu drifting in for the second goal. Sums up a poor season for Lewis.

Abdukodir Khusanov: 6 - Did okay out of all the City defenders but that isn’t saying much. A few good recovery tackles.

Max Alleyne: 4 - The teenager really struggled with Mbeumo buzzing around him. Subbed off at half time.

Nathan Ake: 4 - Really struggled, especially in the second half when he moved to center back.

Rodri: 5 - Totally overrun in midfield and quite sad to see him not able to dictate the tempo of the game.

Antoine Semenyo: 6 - A few nice touches and curled one effort wide. Like City’s other attackers he didn’t see enough of the ball.

Bernardo Silva: 5 - Pretty anonymous as the game bypassed City’s midfield. You’d expect him to have grabbed control of this.

Phil Foden: 4 - Barely had a kick and subbed off at half time. The pace of the game seemed to be too much for him.

Jeremy Doku: 6 - The one City forward who always looked like doing something in the first half. Took an early whack from Dalot but never stopped running.

Erling Haaland: 4 - Subbed off in the second half and he can have no complaints. He didn’t get much service and took a whack before half time as he wasn’t moving freely.