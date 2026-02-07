Cristian Romero shown straight red card for Spurs vs Manchester United: Which games will he miss?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers cut reliever Anthony Banda after 2 World Series titles

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers cut reliever Anthony Banda after 2 World Series titles

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Cristian Romero shown straight red card for Spurs vs Manchester United: Which games will he miss?

  
Published February 7, 2026 08:09 AM

With 30 minutes on the clock Cristian Romero was shown a straight red card for Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United on Saturday, as the Spurs captain once again lost his head.

MOREWatch Man United v Spurs live

After overrunning the ball just outside his own box, Romero lunged into a tackle on Casemiro and his boot was raised and caught Man United’s Brazilian midfielder high on his ankle.

Romero had little complaints and just days after he had been dealt with internally at the club for hitting out at the lack of squad depth at Spurs amid a massive injury crisis, their Argentine center back was sent off again.

Which games will Cristian Romero miss?

Romero has already been sent off once this season, against Liverpool in December, so after getting another red card his punishment is greater than just getting a straight red card.

It means he will now miss the next four Premier League games, including the home game against Newcastle next week, the huge north London derby against Arsenal and London derbies against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

So, injury-hit Spurs will now have to play until March 15 in the Premier League without their best defender and captain. At least Romero will be fresh for their UEFA Champions League action...