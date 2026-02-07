Cristian Romero shown straight red card for Spurs vs Manchester United: Which games will he miss?

With 30 minutes on the clock Cristian Romero was shown a straight red card for Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United on Saturday, as the Spurs captain once again lost his head.

MORE — Watch Man United v Spurs live

After overrunning the ball just outside his own box, Romero lunged into a tackle on Casemiro and his boot was raised and caught Man United’s Brazilian midfielder high on his ankle.

Romero had little complaints and just days after he had been dealt with internally at the club for hitting out at the lack of squad depth at Spurs amid a massive injury crisis, their Argentine center back was sent off again.

Which games will Cristian Romero miss?

Romero has already been sent off once this season, against Liverpool in December, so after getting another red card his punishment is greater than just getting a straight red card.

It means he will now miss the next four Premier League games, including the home game against Newcastle next week, the huge north London derby against Arsenal and London derbies against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

So, injury-hit Spurs will now have to play until March 15 in the Premier League without their best defender and captain. At least Romero will be fresh for their UEFA Champions League action...