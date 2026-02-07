Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say on Man United defeat, Romero red card, relegation scrap?

Thomas Frank is in big trouble as Tottenham Hotspur’s manager, as they lost 2-0 at Manchester United on Saturday and lost skipper Cristian Romero to an early red card.

Without a Premier League win in 2026, and during the last seven games, all of a sudden Spurs are in a serious relegation scrap despite making it through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Yes, Frank has had incredible injury problems to deal with, but Spurs should never be in this position.

Here is the latest Thomas Frank reaction after Spurs’ defeat at Manchester United.

Thomas Frank reaction

On a frustrating day: “I think the first 30 minutes were a good away performance at a difficult place against a team with confidence and in a good flow. Then after the red card I am very proud of the players, the resilience, staying in the game mentality. Still be a threat at times to try to create something,” Frank told TNT Sports in the UK. “Very proud of them and then of course we just made the three offensive subs to try and push a bit more but we concede the second. The 60 minutes playing with 10 men, they put everything into it. Very proud of them. Very proud of our fans, who travelled in numbers. You could hear them loud throughout the game.”

On if United’s opening goal happens if Spurs have 11 players on the pitch: “No because that was the area they could exploit. It can always happen, of course. That was the area that got a bit more exposed.”

On Romero being in the headlines this week, the red card and the Spurs skipper feeling like he let his teammates down: “Cristian, first and foremost there is no intention to do the follow through and make a red. I think he clearly goes for the ball, unfortunately the way the rules are it is then a red. Cristian apologized to his teammates in the dressing room.”

On losing your captain for four games, injuries and the squad being very limited: “Yeah, it is. But it is what it is and we need to deal with it.”

On how Spurs move forward from this game: “I think a big area we’ve been working really hard on is the resilience. So we didn’t get a result out of it today but what they showed out there on the pitch I think was incredible. That is what we need to build on going forward to Tuesday night.”

On the Premier League table and if he is speaking to his Spurs players about being in a relegation fight: “Just focusing on the next game and that is Newcastle on Tuesday.”