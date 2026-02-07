Liam Rosenior reaction: What did Chelsea’s boss say on Palmer’s hat trick, four league wins in a row
Published February 7, 2026 12:01 PM
Liam Rosenior saw his Chelsea side ease to victory at Wolves on Saturday, as the 3-1 success keeps them right in the hunt for a top four finish.
In the process Rosenior has become just the second English manager in Premier League history to win their first four league games in charge.
MORE — Video highlights, recap
Here is the latest Liam Rosenior reaction after Chelsea’s comfortable win at Wolves thanks to a Cole Palmer hat trick in the first half.
Liam Rosenior reaction
Reaction to follow...