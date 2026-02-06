 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 6, 2026 05:56 AM

New-look Crystal Palace visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday at the Amex Stadium, where the Eagles hope the M23 rivalry gets their season back on track.

Palace are winless in nine-straight Premier League matches with just three draws to show for those 810 minutes on the pitch. Beating a Brighton side it drew at Selhurst Park earlier this season would be quite a tonic for a team which has slipped to 15th place, just nine points clear of the bottom three.

WATCH Brighton v Crystal Palace

Brighton have been living an odd life since December, losing just four times — that’s good — but winning just twice — not so good — over their last 10 Premier League games.

The Seagulls are within five points of the top seven, which should be good enough for European qualification, but they’ve done so poorly when it comes to turning draws into wins. The advanced stats say Brighton are a slightly above average attacking team with a slightly below average back line. Can they keep the former up while firming up the latter?

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton and Hove
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Yasin Ayari (shoulder), Mats Wieffer (toe), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Justin Devenny (ankle), Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Daichi Kamada (hamstring)

Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction

Brighton will be favored to find all of the points, and Pascal Gross’ return has been a solid development for Fabian Hurzeler. Palace do carry an element of the unknown with Jorgen Strand Larson and exciting Evann Guessand joining Brennan Johnson as new parts of the attack. Yasin Ayari’s absence is big for the Seagulls. Probably too big. Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace.