How to watch Leeds vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The Premier League weekend kicks off Friday with a tasty edge of the drop zone battle between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Both Daniel Farke’s hosts and Sean Dyche’s visitors are on 26 points, three points above the bottom three and in danger of rejoining the relegation scrap with a run of bad fixtures.

WATCH — Leeds vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds are 1W-1D-2L since the end of their seven-match Premier League unbeaten run that pulled them out of the bottom three. Their last four losses have come against teams in Europe and a win over Chelsea and a pair of draws with Liverpool show a team with great potential.

Forest have also pulled clear of the drop zone thanks to a recent run, with a pair of wins and pair of draws over their past four Premier League games.

Both teams’ success has been necessary as West Ham United have collected enough points to keep the race to avoid 18th place more interesting, and a loser this weekend would be right to feel uneasy.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: Elland Road — Beeston, Leeds

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Leeds team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Lukas Nmecha (hamstring), Jaka Bikol (thigh), Daniel James (hamstring)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Neco Williams (suspension), Matz Sels (groin), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin)

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Leeds have been a lot better at home than away but Forest are a consistent bunch which has adopted Dyche’s “anywhere, anytime” mentality. Forest have more difference makers but there’s no way to discount Leeds’ last couple of very impressive months for a promoted side. Leeds 1-1 Nottingham Forest.