Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: League Cup updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are the heavy favorites to advance to the League Cup final as they lead 2-0 on aggregate ahead of the second leg of their semifinal at home against Newcastle on Wednesday.

City have dominated this competition in recent years (winning six of the last 12 trophies) and a Wembley final is well within reach as they won 2-0 at St James’ Park in the first leg. But given their shaky form in recent weeks, this second leg is far from a forgone conclusion and Guardiola knows it.

Newcastle have absolutely nothing to lose and know if they can keep it tight and score the first goal, City will get nervous. Eddie Howe’s side have been stretched to their limits in recent months due to key injuries but the reigning champs will go all out to reach a third League Cup final in the last four years.

Manchester City vs Newcastle live updates - by Andy Edwards

Goalscorers: None

Man City starting lineup

Newcastle starting lineup

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (February 4)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — East Manchester

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Manchester City team news, focus

Defensive injuries have decimated City with Ruben Dias (back in training), John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol all missing for large spells. Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Mateo Kovacic are all out, while Rayan Cherki came off with an injury in the draw at Spurs on Sunday. City are struggling in the second half of games but they know a couple of early goals will calm nerves down and push them towards the final.

Newcastle team news, focus

Captain Bruno Guimaraes won’t be available due to injury, which is a real blow. But Sven Botman is back from injury which is a boost. Defensive injuries have impacted Newcastle hard with Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento, and Emil Krafth all out. Joelinton is still out and Lewis Miley is a doubt. Newcastle will look to hit City on the counter with the pace of Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga, and Harvey Barnes all crucial.

Manchester City vs Newcastle prediction

This will get nervous for City but they will get the job done and reach the final. Just. Manchester City 1-2 Newcastle.