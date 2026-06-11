How to watch Brazil vs Morocco live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brazil and Morocco collide in New Jersey on Saturday in what promises to be one of the most entertaining and high level games of the group stage.

WATCH — Brazil v Morocco en Espanol

Carlo Ancelotti has transformed Brazil over the last 12 months, adding a solid foundation and balance to the Selecao who were struggling during World Cup qualifying. They now look like serious contenders to win it all (just like they did in the USA in 1994) and have found a way to get all of their best attacking players on the pitch and looking dangerous on the counter.

Morocco’s magical run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup will live long in the memory and they’re focused on proving it wasn’t a one-off. Achraf Hakimi is their captain and superstar and there is a bit more pressure on Morocco to go deep in this tournament. This game against Brazil gives us the perfect opportunity to see just how good they are and how much they’ve improved over the last four years.

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 6pm ET Saturday (June 13)

Venue: MetLife Stadium — New Jersey/New York

TV Channel: Telemundo

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock, en Espanol

Brazil team news, focus

The major injury news around Brazil is Neymar, as the surprise inclusion to Ancelotti’s squad has been nursing an injury. The veteran should be fit to play some part in the group stage and he will have an important impact off the bench. Elsewhere the solid core of Alisson, Gabriel, Marquinhos and Casemiro will lock things down defensively and then it’s all about the likes of Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha delivering in attack.

Morocco team news, focus

Some big injury news has arrived for Morocco on the eve of the tournament with influential center back Nayef Aguerd out, plus talented attacker Abde Ezzalzouli is also out. That is a big blow. Hakimi is the star on the right and the way he links up with Brahim Diaz is key. Issa Diop and Noussair Mazraoui will start in defense ahead of star goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and they will have a tough time trying to lock down Brazil.

Brazil vs Morocco prediction

This feels like Morocco could catch Brazil out early, but the Selecao have so much attacking talent that they will likely find a way to get the win, probably late on, and take a big step towards winning Group C. Brazil 2-1 Morocco.