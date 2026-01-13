 Skip navigation
Newcastle vs Manchester City LIVE: League Cup semifinal updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 13, 2026 12:52 PM

Newcastle United’s League Cup defense has reached the second-to-last hurdle, and it’s a big one: mighty Manchester City.

MORE — League Cup results | League Cup winners, records

The Magpies ended a long wait for silverware last season when they beat Liverpool in the League Cup Final, and now will have to beat two giants in order to retain it. First up are two legs with City, with Tuesday’s visit to St. James’ Park a chance to ask questions of Pep Guardiola’s men before they head back to Manchester on February 4.

Newcastle vs Manchester City live updates - by Andy Edwards

Newcastle vs Manchester City live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Newcastle starting lineup

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

Man City starting lineup

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City in the League Cup live, stream link

Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday
Stadium: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV channel/Streaming: Paramount+.

The Magpies have been better at home than away in the Premier League, and that’s held true in the League Cup where they’ve beaten Bradford City, Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur. They’ve also won three-straight PL contests plus an FA Cup win over Bournemouth en route to Tuesday’s first leg.

City had been stumbling a bit in the Premier League with three-straight draws, but they’ve added Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth and most recently clobbered Exeter City 10-1 in the FA Cup. They won away at Huddersfield Town and Swansea City to start this tournament run, then took care of Brentford at the Etihad Stadium to reach this stage.

Newcastle team news

OUT: Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Elanga (knee), Jacob Murphy (thigh)

Manchester City team news

OUT: Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Ruben Dias (thigh), John Stones (unspecified), Omar Marmoush (international duty - AFCON), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Savinho (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (return from AFCON),

Newcastle vs Manchester City prediction

Man City’s defensive injuries would normally open up this tie for Newcastle but the Magpies depth is seriously hamstrung at the moment as well. And no one in the locker room is revealing which players are fresh and which ones would normally be angling for a day off. This tie may prove too much for Newcastle over two legs, and they may not even escape this one on great terms given the overdue nature of Erling Haaland’s goal card. Newcastle 1-1 Man City.