League Cup third round schedule, dates, how to watch live: When is the fourth round draw?

The League Cup is entering an intriguing stage, as plenty of teams have booked their spot in the last 16 and the big boys enter the competition this week.

Will Liverpool defend their title? Will Man City make it six wins in the last 10 years? Can an underdog stun everyone to win the trophy and grab valuable European qualification?

Below is everything you need on the League Cup.

League Cup third round schedule, results

Tuesday, September 17

Stoke City 1-1 Fleetwood Town (2-1 on penalties)

Blackpool 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford 3-1 Leyton Orient

Everton 1-1 Southampton (4-5 on penalties)

Preston North End 1-1 Fulham (16-15 on penalties)

QPR 1-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley

Wednesday, September 18

Brighton 3-2 Wolves

Coventry City 1-2 Tottenham

Tuesday, September 24

Chelsea vs Barrow

Manchester City vs Watford

Walsall vs Leicester City

AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle United - Postponed due to flooding

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Wednesday, September 25

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers

Liverpool vs West Ham United

When is the League Cup fourth round draw?

The League Cup fourth round draw will take place after Liverpool vs West Ham at Anfield, so just after 5pm ET on Wednesday, September 25 following the conclusion of the third round action.

Which teams are still in the League Cup?

Qualified for fourth round : Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford, Southampton, Preston North End, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Brighton, Tottenham