League Cup third round schedule, dates, how to watch live: When is the fourth round draw?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings
Stock Up, Stock Down: Time to accept Sam Darnold as a starting fantasy quarterback
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Eli Tomac on podium with Jason Thomas.jpg
What riders said after SuperMotocross Round 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Jett Lawrence, Pierce Brown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IndyCar: Streets of Nashville
It’s official – IndyCar formally announces charter system

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jongruden_240923.jpg
NFL TD passes dwindling as teams trend toward run
nbc_pl_recapday1_240923.jpg
PL Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago: Day 1 recap
nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings
Stock Up, Stock Down: Time to accept Sam Darnold as a starting fantasy quarterback
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Eli Tomac on podium with Jason Thomas.jpg
What riders said after SuperMotocross Round 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Jett Lawrence, Pierce Brown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IndyCar: Streets of Nashville
It’s official – IndyCar formally announces charter system

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jongruden_240923.jpg
NFL TD passes dwindling as teams trend toward run
nbc_pl_recapday1_240923.jpg
PL Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago: Day 1 recap
nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

League Cup third round schedule, dates, how to watch live: When is the fourth round draw?

  
Published September 23, 2024 11:59 AM

The League Cup is entering an intriguing stage, as plenty of teams have booked their spot in the last 16 and the big boys enter the competition this week.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Will Liverpool defend their title? Will Man City make it six wins in the last 10 years? Can an underdog stun everyone to win the trophy and grab valuable European qualification?

Below is everything you need on the League Cup.

How to watch League Cup live, stream

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

League Cup third round schedule, results

Tuesday, September 17

Stoke City 1-1 Fleetwood Town (2-1 on penalties)
Blackpool 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Brentford 3-1 Leyton Orient
Everton 1-1 Southampton (4-5 on penalties)
Preston North End 1-1 Fulham (16-15 on penalties)
QPR 1-2 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley

Wednesday, September 18

Brighton 3-2 Wolves
Coventry City 1-2 Tottenham

Tuesday, September 24

Chelsea vs Barrow
Manchester City vs Watford
Walsall vs Leicester City
AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle United - Postponed due to flooding
Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Wednesday, September 25

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers
Liverpool vs West Ham United

When is the League Cup fourth round draw?

The League Cup fourth round draw will take place after Liverpool vs West Ham at Anfield, so just after 5pm ET on Wednesday, September 25 following the conclusion of the third round action.

Which teams are still in the League Cup?

Qualified for fourth round: Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford, Southampton, Preston North End, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Brighton, Tottenham

Still to play in third round: Chelsea, Barrow, Manchester City, Watford, Walsall, Leicester City, Wycombe Wanderers, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool, West Ham United, AFC Wimbledon, Newcastle United