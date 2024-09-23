League Cup third round schedule, dates, how to watch live: When is the fourth round draw?
The League Cup is entering an intriguing stage, as plenty of teams have booked their spot in the last 16 and the big boys enter the competition this week.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Will Liverpool defend their title? Will Man City make it six wins in the last 10 years? Can an underdog stun everyone to win the trophy and grab valuable European qualification?
Below is everything you need on the League Cup.
How to watch League Cup live, stream
How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA
League Cup third round schedule, results
Tuesday, September 17
Stoke City 1-1 Fleetwood Town (2-1 on penalties)
Blackpool 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Brentford 3-1 Leyton Orient
Everton 1-1 Southampton (4-5 on penalties)
Preston North End 1-1 Fulham (16-15 on penalties)
QPR 1-2 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley
Wednesday, September 18
Brighton 3-2 Wolves
Coventry City 1-2 Tottenham
Tuesday, September 24
Chelsea vs Barrow
Manchester City vs Watford
Walsall vs Leicester City
AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle United - Postponed due to flooding
Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Wednesday, September 25
Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers
Liverpool vs West Ham United
When is the League Cup fourth round draw?
The League Cup fourth round draw will take place after Liverpool vs West Ham at Anfield, so just after 5pm ET on Wednesday, September 25 following the conclusion of the third round action.
Which teams are still in the League Cup?
Qualified for fourth round: Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford, Southampton, Preston North End, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Brighton, Tottenham
Still to play in third round: Chelsea, Barrow, Manchester City, Watford, Walsall, Leicester City, Wycombe Wanderers, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool, West Ham United, AFC Wimbledon, Newcastle United