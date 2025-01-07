How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday and this promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions but did draw at Brighton on Saturday as they failed to build on an early lead given to them by teenager Ethan Nwaneri. Still, given all of the injuries and illness sweeping through the squad, Arsenal are hanging in there in the title race with Liverpool and have a chance of winning all four competitions they’re in. They have to find a bit more creativity in attack and the potential return of Kai Havertz will help fix that.

Newcastle are absolutely flying after five-straight Premier League wins with Eddie Howe’s side edging past Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday. The Magpies have finally seen injuries calm down and have a very settled lineup, especially in midfield and attack. Alexander Isak, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, is in the form of his career and Newcastle are desperate to win a trophy after losing in the League Cup final two seasons ago.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (January 7)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV channel, streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

Right back Jurrien Timber is back from suspension which is a boost, while captain Martin Odegaard should be fit to start after illness meant he could only play a small role off the bench in the second half at the weekend. Kai Havertz is also suffering through illness but Arsenal are hopeful he will return, while Arteta is unlikely to risk Nwaneri after he suffered a muscular issue on Saturday. Trossard and Martinelli should start out wide.

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Raheem Sterling (knee), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Ethan Nwaneri (muscle) | QUESTIONABLE: Kai Havertz (illness)

Newcastle team news, focus

Martin Dubravka has stepped up admirably in goal in the absence of Nick Pope, while Sven Botman’s return from injury to central defense on Saturday was a big boost. Botman may not start this game as Howe eases him back in to things but with Schar suspended that means Lloyd Kelly could start at center back. The midfield trio of Guimaraes, Tonali and Joelinton are in great form but Newcastle’s captain Guimaraes is suspended, so Willock or Longstaff will come in for him.

OUT: Nick Pope (knee), Emil Krafth (shoulder), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Fabian Schar (suspension)

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

This is going to be very tight across the two legs but home advantage and having a few key players back fully fit and available will just give Arsenal the edge. Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle.