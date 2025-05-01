How to watch Leicester vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two already-relegated teams square off on Saturday as Leicester City host Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

WATCH — Leicester v Southampton

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have been in woeful form for several months and their relegation was confirmed two weeks ago with their home defeat to Liverpool. With the news that Jamie Vardy is leaving Leicester at the end of this season, this is his penultimate home game for the Foxes and it will be an emotional few weeks for their legendary striker. Leicester lost 3-0 at Wolves last weekend and they’ve lost 17 of their last 19 Premier League games as they sit second bottom of the table on 18 points.

The only team below Leicester is Southampton, with the Saints on 11 points and they need one more point from their remaining four games to not be known as the team with the joint-worst points tally in a season in Premier League history. They led 1-0 at home against Fulham until late on last weekend but lost 2-1 as interim manager Simon Rusk has made them more pragmatic and less adventurous and perhaps playing that way would have seen Saints pick up plenty more points this season.

How to watch Leicester vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 3)

Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Leicester team news, focus

The Foxes are trying to become tougher to beat but they’ve really lost any attacking edge as they’ve scored just two goals in their last 11 Premier League games. Vardy will be desperate to finish his time at Leicester on a high, while there are plenty of players playing for their future and there is also plenty of uncertainty around whether or not Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge next season in the Championship.

OUT: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscular), Facundo Buonanotte (head), Ricardo Pereira (muscular), Stephy Mavididi (muscular), Harry Winks (club discipline), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Southampton team news, focus

Saints’ leading goalscorer Paul Onuachu is back fit and should lead the line ahead of Ross Stewart. The rest of the team is pretty settled at this point in a 3-4-2-1 formation. The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes are all primed for moves to Premier League clubs this summer, while full back Kyle Walker-Peters is out of contract this summer and will also surely be heading back to the Premier League.

OUT: Albert Gronbaek (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Taylor (hip)

Leicester vs Southampton prediction

This feels like it will end in a draw and both teams will be happy enough with that. Leicester 1-1 Southampton.