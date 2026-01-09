 Skip navigation
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Texans vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
SMX Playoffs.jpg
Columbus, Los Angeles, and Southern Missouri selected as 2026 SMX Playoff venues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ajay Mitchell set to step up with starters out

nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 9, 2026 03:59 PM

Aston Villa trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by just six points with 17 games left to play — hardly an insurmountable hill to climb — but the FA Cup represents the best chance for Unai Emery’s side to win a trophy this season, beginning with the premier tie of the third round on Saturday, away to struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

MORE FA Cup 3rd round schedule & results

Spurs are once again languishing down in the bottom half of the table (14th) with Thomas Frank the latest head coach to come under intense scrutiny, but he might just fancy a cup run to get the fans back onside and buy himself a bit more time. The two sides met back in late October and it was Villa who came out on top, away from home, after Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia each scored to complete a comeback and 2-1 victory. Since then, Spurs have lost twice as many PL games (6) as they have won (3) and are 16th in the form table, 15 places and 18 points behind Aston Villa (1st - 31 points).

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45 pm ET, Saturday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Streaming: ESPN+

Spurs team news, focus

OUT: Mohammed Kudus (groin), Pape Matar Sarr (international duty - AFCON), Lucas Bergvall (undisclosed), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (international duty - AFCON), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESIONABLE: Destiny Udogie (hamstring)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Amadou Onana (unspecified), Evann Guessand (international duty - AFCON), Ross Barkley (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Emiliano Martinez (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa prediction

If the contrast in form isn’t enough to sway you, let the injury/international duty list do the rest. Spurs’ inability to create (or finish) scoring chances makes them nearly impossible to pick at this point. Spurs 1-3 Aston Villa.