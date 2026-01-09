How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Premier League leaders Arsenal begin their quest for another trophy on Sunday, when they head down to the south coast to take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the third round of the FA Cup.

Portsmouth currently sit 21st in the Championship, one place and one point above the relegation zone with a game (or two) in hand on the sides around them. Pompey finished 16th last season, their first campaign back in the second division since being relegated in 2012 (relegated again the next season; spent four seasons in League Two; followed by seven in League One).

How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Fratton Park

Streaming: ESPN+

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed), Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE)

Portsmouth team news, focus

OUT: Callum Lang (hamstring), Colby Bishop (ankle), Connor Ogilvie (knee), Florian Bianchini (knee), Josh Knight (back), Josh Murphy (hamstring), Mark Kosznovszky (knee), Marlon Pack (hamstring), Thomas Waddingham (hip)

Portsmouth vs Arsenal prediction

Even with heavy rotation, Arsenal’s “backups” would be expected to make a deep cup run. Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal.