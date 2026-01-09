 Skip navigation
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Texans vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
SMX Playoffs.jpg
Columbus, Los Angeles, and Southern Missouri selected as 2026 SMX Playoff venues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ajay Mitchell set to step up with starters out

nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend's 'toughest call?'
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
Miami was 'clearly better than' Ole Miss
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Texans vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
SMX Playoffs.jpg
Columbus, Los Angeles, and Southern Missouri selected as 2026 SMX Playoff venues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ajay Mitchell set to step up with starters out

nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?

How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 9, 2026 04:57 PM

Premier League leaders Arsenal begin their quest for another trophy on Sunday, when they head down to the south coast to take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the third round of the FA Cup.

MORE FA Cup 3rd round schedule & results

Portsmouth currently sit 21st in the Championship, one place and one point above the relegation zone with a game (or two) in hand on the sides around them. Pompey finished 16th last season, their first campaign back in the second division since being relegated in 2012 (relegated again the next season; spent four seasons in League Two; followed by seven in League One).

For live updates and highlights throughout Portsmouth vs Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday
Venue: Fratton Park
Streaming: ESPN+

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed), Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE)

Portsmouth team news, focus

OUT: Callum Lang (hamstring), Colby Bishop (ankle), Connor Ogilvie (knee), Florian Bianchini (knee), Josh Knight (back), Josh Murphy (hamstring), Mark Kosznovszky (knee), Marlon Pack (hamstring), Thomas Waddingham (hip)

Portsmouth vs Arsenal prediction

Even with heavy rotation, Arsenal’s “backups” would be expected to make a deep cup run. Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal.