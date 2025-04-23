How to watch Wolves vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The hottest team in the Premier League meets the most-recently relegated side when Wolves welcome Leicester City to the Molineux in a geographic rivalry on Saturday.

Wolves have won five-straight games as part of a six-match unbeaten Premier League run under Vitor Pereira, out-scoring opponents 10-4 to hit 15th place as the lowest of three teams on 38 points.

WATCH — Wolves v Leicester

East Midlands peers (for now) Leicester will finish in the bottom three, and manager Ruud van Nistelrooy would love to give his side a winning vibe over the final five matches before life restarts in the Championship.

The Foxes fired Steve Cooper in late November, going 1-1-1 Foxes to start life under Ruud van Nistelrooy. Since then? A miserable 1W-1D-16L stretching back to mid-December.

They’ve scored just two goals since the start of February, and have a soft landing for the Run-In against Saints, Forest, Ipswich, and Bournemouth following this tilt with Wolves.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Leicester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Wolves vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Sam Johnstone (muscular), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Jose Sa (lower back), Pedro Lima (ankle), Hee-chan Hwang (muscular), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knock)

Leicester City team news, focus

OUT: Harry Winks (club discipline), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Wolves vs Leicester prediction

Leicester rarely score goals but Wolves may provide an opening or two. Mads Hermansen is coming off solid performances against Brighton and Liverpool, and is capable of slowing Matheus Cunha and Wolves’ attack, but can Jamie Vardy, Bilal El Khannouss, and Co. threaten Wolves — potentially without Jose Sa? Wolves 1-1 Leicester City