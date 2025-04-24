How to watch Southampton vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham might miss out on European qualification in the end this season, but the Cottagers can go a long way toward securing a top-half finish with a win away to relegated Southampton on Saturday.

WATCH LIVE – Southampton vs Fulham

Marco Silva’s side was right in the thick of the hunt for European football until inconsistent form (3W-0D-4L in their last seven Premier League games) struck in late February, now they sit in 9th, two places and two points above fellow west London side Brentford in the race for 10th (or better). Fulham had a 1-0 lead over another west London outfit, Chelsea, after 82 minutes last weekend but came away without a single point after Pedro Neto bagged the winning goal in stoppage time.

Speaking of stoppage-time goals, Southampton got one from Lesley Ogochukwu and it turned out to be a significant one despite the fact that Saints are already going back down to the EFL Championship. The 1-1 draw with West ham last weekend means Southampton won’t set a new record for fewest points won in a PL season after tying Derby County’s infamous mark (11, in 2007-08), now they need just one more to avoid a share of the record.

How to watch Southampton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium — Southampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Southampton team news

OUT: Albert Gronbaek (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Taylor (undisclosed)

Fulham team news

OUT: Reiss Nelson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Muniz (knock), Emile Smith Rowe (knock)

Southampton vs Fulham prediction

Fulham could use a clean sheet more than anything (they haven’t had one in four outings) and Saints have scored the fewest goals of any side in the league this season (24 in 33 games), so you might think… but, no. Southampton 2-1 Fulham.