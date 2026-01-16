Premier League Week 22: Top storylines, predictions as Manchester, London derbies could give table clarity

The 2025-26 Premier League season is past its mid-point but there are still so many questions regarding the quality and realistic fates of almost every club.

Aston Villa are very good but advanced numbers say this top three run is a bit much. Sunderland have delivered points for a promoted side but their advanced numbers point to a bit of fools’ gold.

And while the bottom-three picture feels fairly clear at the moment, there are a number of teams above the line that feel more in-line with a relegation candidate than a mid-table hopeful.

We have some “separation games” this week. Brighton can push Bournemouth down a bit while raising its hopes. Palace can pass Sunderland. Chelsea will hope to put Brentford “in its place.”

Here’s everything you need to know for Week 22, including start times, storylines, and some very basic predictions.

Premier League Week 22 fixtures, kickoff times, how to watch/stream

Saturday 17 January

Manchester United v Manchester City — 7:30am ET — USA — Watch on USA Network

Chelsea v Brentford — 10am ET — NBCSN — Watch live on Peacock

Leeds United v Fulham — 10am ET — Watch live on Peacock

Liverpool v Burnley — 10am ET — USA — Watch on USA Network

Sunderland v Crystal Palace — 10am ET — Watch live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United — 10am ET — Watch live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal — 12:30am ET — NBC — Watch on NBC.com & Peacock

Sunday 18 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United — 9am ET — USA — Watch on USA Network

Aston Villa v Everton — 11:30am ET — USA — Watch on USA Network

Monday 19 January

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth — 3pm ET — USA — Watch on USA Network

Premier League Week 22: Biggest storylines

Michael Carrick’s rude welcome home: Former Manchester United midfielder and current interim manager Michael Carrick is likely over the moon to be named boss of his beloved club, but it’s difficult to imagine a more pressing first challenge than a visit from Manchester City. At least it’s at home? The Manchester derby is always must-see, but the potential for a cartoonish result is there for Sunday.

Does Thomas Frank have an answer for what ails Spurs? Now winless in four matches to start 2026 following a half-hearted FA Cup exit to Aston Villa, the season's fare couldn't be any more precarious for Tottenham Hotspur under new boss Thomas Frank. Spurs haven't finished bottom half of the league table in consecutive years since the late 20th century, and they're three points off 10th place Sunderland at the moment.

Liam Rosenior makes his Premier League managerial debut: Chelsea's new boss oversaw an expected pounding of Charlton in the FA Cup and a probably-expected slim loss to Arsenal in the League Cup semifinal first leg. Now Liam Rosenior looks to restore some London order by beating fifth-place Brentford and leapfrogging the Bees on the table. A winning PL debut would go a long way to quelling any fears amongst the fans.

What are Sunderland's true colors? Regis Le Bris has navigated his Black Cats to a very strong position for a newly-promoted team, but now they've reached an interesting point in their journey. Sunderland are winless in five Premier League games, which comes as little surprise given the several players absent for AFCON. Now hosting a Palace (without Marc Guehi and Ismaila Sarr) before matches with West Ham and Burnley, will the Black Cats grab enough points to show that they're a really good team? Or will they continue to slide back toward the high teens?

Would you rather be a Seagull or a Cherry? We think it's obvious that the answer is seagull in the lower case, but there are just three points separating 15th-place Bournemouth and 11th-place Brighton. Both clubs could assemble a pretty elite XI of players sold in the last few years, and now the Cherries have to show their stuff without Antoine Semenyo. Bournemouth are looking to build on a long-sought win in Week 21 which ended an 11-match winless run in the league, while Brighton will be back in the race for a European place if they stretch their unbeaten run to four by beating their Monday.

Premier League Week 22 predictions

Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

This is a huge ask for Carrick without Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea 2-1 Brentford

The Blues will be tested by a very decent Brentford, but it’s too much an ask for the Bees at the Bridge.

Leeds United 0-1 Fulham

Fulham have the nous to make this too scrappy for in-form and free-flowing Leeds’ liking.

Liverpool 4-0 Burnley

Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are feeling it right now, and the Clarets don’t seem likely to have an answer.

Sunderland 0-0 Crystal Palace

How will Palace respond to learning that Oliver Glasner is skipping town, and that Marc Guehi is as good as gone, too?

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 West Ham United

Surely Spurs have enough quality to overcome their inconsistency against an inferior foe?

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Arsenal

Team 2-nil is back marching toward the title.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United

Newcastle’s road woes and Wolves’ heart have been real enough to keep this close.

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton

David Moyes could use a signature win but Villa away seems unlikely to be it.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 AFC Bournemouth

Both teams will be disappointed to only take a single point but that’s where they are right now.