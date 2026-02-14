Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle: Tonali golazo completes FA Cup comeback win over 10-man hosts

Sandro Tonali’s rocket strike completed a brace and Newcastle United’s comeback in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth round tie at Villa Park on Saturday.

Nick Woltemade rounded out the scoring for the Magpies in the 88th minute to send the visitors into the fifth round draw.

Newcastle trailed 1-0 on an offside goal from Tammy Abraham — there’s no VAR in this round of the FA Cup — but were helped in a big way when Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot was shown a red card for a takedown of a breaking Jacob Murphy before halftime.

The win will boost morale at Newcastle, who have struggled away from home this season and just learned that captain Bruno Guimaraes is set for a two-month absence.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle, FA Cup live updates — by Nick Mendola

Aston Villa vs Newcastle final score: 1-3

Tammy Abraham 14', Sandro Tonali 63', 76', Nick Woltemade 88'

Nick Woltemade goal — Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United

Villa making elementary mistakes their own end, passing across their own box.

Buendia is slow to react and Joe Willock, barely into the game, knocks the ball toward goal.

He lines up a shot but Woltemade has burst to the ball and snapped it past Martinez.

10-man Villans fighting back

The game is open now as Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen join the fray and Villa grab some possession in the Newcastle end.

Sandro Tonali goal — Aston Villa 1-2 Newcastle United

Trippier’s cross is partially cleared by Villa but Dan Burn takes it outside the arc and squares it to a nearby Tonali.

The Italian absolutely pummels a low shot through traffic and to the right of flying Martinez, eventually running to the touch line to celebrate with embattled manager Eddie Howe.

Subs

Newcastle insert Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga for Will Osula and Jacob Murphy.

Villa remove Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley for Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia.

1-1, 66'

Sandro Tonali goal — Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle United

The free kick is knocked outside the 18, and Tonali drills a shot from distance off the rear end of a Villa player to beat Martinez and tie the game.

Another officiating error

Lucas Digne handles at close range.

The referee gives handball, which is questionable, and a free kick outside the box but the incident is clearly in the 18.

Villa managing the game

Newcastle’s lack of ideas between the halfway line and the opposition goal line is concerning for a team with 11 men against 10.

Unai Emery’s Villans are perplexing the Magpies into the 60th minute.

Halftime — Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle United

The table’s turned, as Villa will be down a man for the rest of the game.

They do, however, lead 1-0 at home.

Aston Villa red card!

There will be no VAR of this either, and it’s not good for Villa.

Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot has been sent off for a sliding challenge to take down Jacob Murphy’s bid to take Kieran Trippier’s counterattacking long ball to goal.

It’s viewed as last man back. Emiliano Martinez will have to come into the game with Leon Bailey making way.

Murphy bloodied by high tackle

Lucas Digne is shown a yellow card for sliding studs into the standing leg of Jacob Murphy, as the Newcastle men is left with blood on the shin.

VAR would have a look if there was VAR for this game, and Villa perhaps get a second rub of the green.

Tight as Newcastle figure out midfield

The offside goal remains the most dangerous moment of the game with apologies to Harvey Barnes lashing into the outside of the goal and a Douglas Luiz rocket that cleared the bar.

Newcastle has Sandro Tonali and Jacob Ramsey in the midfield with Nick Woltemade playing as a sort of No. 10 underneath Will Osula with Barnes and Jacob Murphy out wide.

It hasn’t been terrible but it has been unfamiliar as the club begins a suspected two months without talisman Bruno Guimaraes.

Tammy Abraham goal — Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle United

It’s just offside but there’s no VAR in this round of the FA Cup so it’ll stay on the board.

Morgan Rogers chips a free kick over the back line and Tammy Abraham gets on the end of it to turn the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

Aston Villa lineup

Bizot, Bogarde, Lindelof, Torres, Digne, Onana, Luiz, Barkley, Bailey, Rogers, Abraham

Newcastle United lineup

Ramsdale, Hall, Burn, Thiaw, Trippier, Tonali, Ramsey, Murphy, Barnes, Woltemade, Osula

Aston Villa vs Newcastle preview — by Andy Edwards

Aston Villa and Newcastle both believe that they can win the FA Cup this season, but one of the sides will go out of the competition this weekend as the two Premier League sides prepare to face off at Villa Park on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side got the better of Eddie Howe’s men in the league this season, having beaten the Magpies 2-0 at St. James’ Park last month and drawn 0-0 at Villa Park back in August. It’s been a rough go of late for Newcastle, with just two wins (and five defeats) from their last nine games in all competitions, whereas Villa have been a bit more up and down (5W-2D-2L).

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (knee)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Lewis Miley (knee)

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction

Both midfields are operating well below full-strength due to injuries, which means both managers are likely to play it extra safe. Translation: not many scoring chances for either side. A cagey affair.. Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle.

