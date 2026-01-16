 Skip navigation
Oliver Glasner will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season

  
Published January 16, 2026 09:11 AM

Add Oliver Glasner’s name to the list of big managerial names who could be in a new place this summer, as the respected manager announced Friday that he will not sign a new deal with the club

Glasner said the decision is not a new development despite Friday’s other news that Marc Guehi is expected to leave the club this month. The manager said he discussed his decision with Palace executive Steve Parish during the October international break.

MORE — Upcoming Premier League schedule, latest results

The 51-year-old Austrian says the move is not down to Palace’s transfer activity — or lack thereof — and said players only found out Friday. How they respond this weekend and moving forward is a real question for the Conference League competitors.

Glasner also said he’s not spoken to any other club.

Palace won last season’s FA Cup under Glasner’s watch, then beat Liverpool in the Community Shield. Glasner led LASK Linz to the 2016-17 Austrian second division title, then helped Eintracht Frankfurt to the 2021-22 Europa Lague crown.

Oliver Glasner will leave Crystal Palace — What he said

from skysports.com

“I told Steve [Parish] I’m just looking for a new challenge. I told him in October, it’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate if something is written or said which is not true, and it was very tough for me not to respond. We have a great relationship, and we’re always talking about what is best for Crystal Palace.

“I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history, the best points tally in history.

“We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.

“We had the Conference League draw today, we will play Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia in the play-off draw and I had a look at the draw tree, it’ll be quite interesting who we could play in our section.

“I will do everything to help bring a trophy back to Selhurst Park.”