Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth: Kostoulas’ wondrous overhead kick delivers points’ share

Charalampos Kostoulas’ stoppage-time overhead kick goal delivered a Brighton & Hove Albion a well-earned point from a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

The Seagulls looked set to rue another day without finish and a home loss as Marcus Tavernier’s first-half penalty was the only goal through 90 minutes.

But expensive Greek teenager Kostoulas delivered the goods with his back to goal in the first minute of stoppage time, going airborne to ‘bicycle’ the ball past Djordje Petrovic.

The point keeps Brighton 12th with 30 points, three spaces above and points more than Bournemouth.

What’s next?

Brighton go to Fulham at 10am ET Saturday, two-and-a-half hours before Bournemouth host Liverpool.

Brighton vs Bournemouth final score: 1-1

Marcus Tavernier pen 32', Charalampos Kostoulas 90+1'

Brighton vs Bournemouth updates — by Nick Mendola

Charalampos Kostoulas goal — Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth

An overhead kick equalizer from the Greek teenager.

Jan Paul van Hecke is going to get a deserved assist, and at the moment you’d only bet on one team to find a winner.

One more move

Kadioglu is replaced by Boscagli in the 90th minute.

Seagulls press, as Petrovic stands tall

A close-range free kick is blocked, and Yankuba Minteh’s technical bid at the rebound is poked over the bar by Petrovic, who is trying to earn a rare clean sheet.

Bournemouth sub

A cramping Adli leaves the game for Bafode Diakitie in the 79th minute.

A Seagull switch up top

That’s it for Welbeck in the 78th minute, replaced by Charalampos Kostoulas.

Bournemouth make two moves

Eli Junior Kroupi and Tavernier exit the game in the 71st minute for Ryan Christie and Adam Smith.

Seagulls subs

Hurzeler makes a trio of moves in the 66th minute, removing Hinshelwood, Gruda, and Gomez for Baleba, Minteh, and Rutter.

Brighton’s push getting pushy

The Seagulls are way better in the first stage of the second half, and things are getting testy as the Cherries try to resist the hosts.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler grows his yellow card collection in protesting what he hoped would be a penalty for a hard foul on Jan Paul van Hecke inside the Bournemouth box.

Halftime — Brighton 0-1 Bournemouth

It took a bit for the Cherries to find their footing, but it’s been located and locked down since then.

Brighton have to figure out a way to really trouble Bournemouth, because this could be a 2- or 3-goal disadvantage for the hosts.

Evanilson could have a brace on another day.

Mitoma wins dangerous free kick

Kaoru Mitoma skips past one mark and is shoved down from behind by Tavernier.

The angle is a bit wide but could be a shot or pass from 25 yards.

It’s somehow neither, at least clearly, as Bournemouth are able to shepherd the ball out at the back post.

Marcus Tavernier penalty goal — Brighton 0-1 Bournemouth

Tavernier snaps a penalty low inside the left post an instant before Verbruggen’s right paw sweeps the corner.

Bournemouth penalty

The yellow card is rescinded, and the Cherries are going to the spot.

Feels a bit like the yellow card could’ve been rescinded without the pen, but this is life these days.

VAR checking penalty

Amine Adli’s been shown a yellow card for embellishment after racing toward a 50/50 ball with Bart Verbruggen.

Adli touches it past the diving Verbruggen and it’s a heavy one but Paul Tierney thinks Adli’s thrown his body through the air.

Verbruggen, upon review, does get a piece of Adli’s thigh before the leaping Bournemouth man hits the deck.

Awaiting a moment

Apologies for the lack of updates, but we’ve seen just 0.26 xG from seven combined shot attempts over the first 21 minutes at the Amex.

Brighton have controlled the ball for the most part but the game is still waiting for some sincere threat.

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Gomez, Gross, Hinshelwood, Gruda, Mitoma, Welbeck

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Jimenez, Senesi, Hill, Cook, Scott, Tavernier, Adli, Kroupi, Evanilson

Brighton vs Bournemouth preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Brighton and Bournemouth square off at the Amex on Monday with both still dreaming of European qualification.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton won at Manchester United in the FA Cup last weekend and are starting to regain some form after a rollercoaster of a season. They sit three points above Bournemouth heading into this game and have lost just one of their last six in all competitions.

After a worrying 11-game winless run, Bournemouth beat Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the Premier League which was a huge sigh of relief for Andoni Iraola. They are still in with a chance of qualifying for Europe but need to settle things down and be more clinical in attack.

Brighton team news, focus

Injuries have finally calmed down for Brighton but they’re still missing Mats Wieffer, Adam Webster, Stefanos Tzimas and Solly March. Yankuba Minteh should be fit, while forwards Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter have been excellent stepping up a different times in recent weeks. Hurzeler has plenty of options to choose from.

Bournemouth team news, focus

Iraola has plenty of injury concerns as Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, Ben Gannon-Doak, Enes Unal and Will Dennis are all out. David Books and Ryan Christie are doubts too. After selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, Bournemouth needs other stars to step up in attack and there is plenty of focus on Evanilson, Eli Kroupi Junior, David Brooks, Amine Adli and Marcus Tavernier going forward.

Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it will be a very even game with plenty of chances and the hosts will just grab all three points. Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth.

