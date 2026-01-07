 Skip navigation
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 7, 2026 02:37 PM

Bournemouth aim to end their 11-game winless run when they host Spurs on Wednesday.

WATCH Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur live updates - by Andy Edwards

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur live score: 0-1

Goalscorers: Mathys Tel (5')

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Spurs: Tel’s speculative shot finds its way through lots of traffic (5')

Bournemouth starting lineup

Petrovic - Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert - Cook, Scott, Tavernier - Semenyo, Kroupi, Evanilson

Spurs starting lineup

Vicario - Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence - Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall - Tel, Simons, Kolo Muani

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (January 7)
Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Andoni Iraola’s side pushed Arsenal all the way on Saturday but lost 3-2 in a thriller as the Cherries have slid all the way down the table and sit on 23 points. This is also set to be Antoine Semenyo’s final game for Bournemouth as he’s expected to join Manchester City in the coming days.

Spurs coughed up a lead against Sunderland to draw 1-1 at home on Sunday, as Thomas Frank’s side continue to struggle to score goals. They are three games unbeaten though and are starting to build a solid foundation as they are still within touching distance of fifth place. But can they find some inspiration in attack?

Bournemouth team news, focus

Justin Kluivert will undergo knee surgery and is the latest Bournemouth player to go down. He joins Tyler Adams, Ryan Christie, Ben Gannon-Doak and Veljko Milosavljevic on the sidelines. Semenyo and Brooks will likely support Evanilson in attack and the former will look to go out on a high if this is indeed his final game for Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs are still without Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, while Mohammed Kudus is out with a groin injury. Xavi Simons is back from suspension and Wilson Odobert and Destiny Udogie are fit to feature. Spurs will likely go with Richarlison, Kolo Muani and Simons in attack to try and get something going.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This feels like a draw and neither side will be particularly happy with it. Bournemouth 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.