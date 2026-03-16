How to watch Chelsea vs PSG live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea are really up against it as they host PSG on Tuesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

MORE — Champions League bracket, schedule

Trailing 5-2 from the first leg in Paris after their late implosion, Liam Rosenior’s side are really struggling for form both in Europe and the Premier League. They need a couple of goals early, and for PSG to have an off day, to try and pull off a miraculous comeback. Chelsea are streaky and their talented attackers have to hit PSG hard early, and often, to make this possible.

But this is also reigning European champions PSG we are talking about and Luis Enrique’s side always seem to keep finding new levels at this stage of the season. They were open defensively in the first leg but they are so dynamic in attack and PSG’s aim will be to withstand the early pressure from Chelsea and take the sting out of the tie with some precise and punishing counter attacks.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs PSG, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 17)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Chelsea team news, focus

Filip Jorgensen has a groin issue and after his mistakes in the first leg, it was likely Robert Sanchez would come back in goal for the second leg anyway. Estevao is back in training which is a boost, while Rosenior is likely to go very attacking with his lineup. Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez really have to step up and deliver some big moments early.

PSG team news, focus

The fitness of Ousmane Dembele continues to be managed but the fact he was fit for the first leg was a big boost for PSG. Key midfielder Fabian Ruiz remains out injured but having Joao Neves back from injury for the first leg win was also huge and that will give PSG some much-needed extra control.

Chelsea vs PSG prediction

This feels like Chelsea could do it, but PSG will have too much on the break and get the job done to reach the quarterfinals. Chelsea 2-2 PSG.