How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford host Wolves on Monday as the Bees chase European qualification and bottom club Wolves aim to continue their incredible recent resurgence.

WATCH — Brentford v Wolves

Keith Andrews’ Brentford have struggled a little in recent weeks (one win in their last four league games) but they’re still right in the hunt for Europe which is remarkable given that most people tipped them for relegation at the start of the season. First-year head coach Andrews aligns perfectly with Brentford’s philosophy of playing direct and focusing on set pieces, and he will be desperate to finish off a memorable campaign by qualifying for Europe for the first time in club history. They drew 0-0 at Bournemouth last time out in the league and are working hard on tightening things up defensively, but they did lose on penalty kicks in the FA Cup last 16 at West Ham last Monday.

Wolves have enjoyed a massive upturn in results and could move off the bottom of the table if they win and Burnley lose. Rob Edwards’ side are still 12 points from safety with eight games to go heading into this weekend, so it will take a miracle for them to stay up, but Wolves secured an incredible comeback win at home to Liverpool last time out and have beaten Aston Villa and drawn at home to Arsenal in their last four league games. They have momentum.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Monday (March 16)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium – West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Brentford team news, focus

Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey have joined the injury list in recent weeks and Andrews has very few options at full back. In attack the trio of Schade, Ouattara and Thiago are a proper handful and if Brentford can stay solid at the back, they are always a threat on the break.

Wolves team news, focus

Injuries are looking pretty good for Wolves and Edwards has a settled team. He demands incredible intensity from his starters and often makes plenty of changes around the hour mark to keep energy levels high. Wolves know if they can stay in games until late, they have a chance and they have picked up plenty of points in recent weeks via late heroics.

Brentford vs Wolves prediction

This really does feel like a scrappy, wild draw. Brentford will be forced to go for it and that will leave gaps for Wolves on the counter and they are good in those situations. Brentford 2-2 Wolves.