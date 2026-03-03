Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford: Wasteful Cherries draw again

Bournemouth wasted several glorious chances as they drew 0-0 at home to Brentford on Tuesday.

Andoni Iraola couldn’t believe it as his side spurned several great chances throughout as James Tavernier hit the woodwork twice and the ball just wouldn’t bounce the right way of the post.

Keith Andrews’ Brentford will be delighted with the point as they had a couple of decent chances from set pieces, but that was about it as they spent most of their time defending and just about held on.

With the draw, their 13th of the season as they continue to be the Premier League’s draw specialists, Bournemouth move on to 40 points. Brentford have 44 points.

Cherries overthinking things in the final third

Ryan Christie’s decision to go around Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher when he was six yards out and the goal was right in front of him, but he then walked it out of play, summed up Bournemouth right now. They are trying to walk the ball in and they are clearly overthinking things when it comes to finishing. On Saturday against Sunderland they should have won by a couple. Against Brentford they should have won by three of four. But they are snatching at chances and do not look confident when they get a chance to shoot in the box. There is only so much Iraola can do on the sidelines and the manager was pulling his hair out over and over again. Bournemouth are great at winning the ball back and make it so tough for opponents to gain any momentum in a game, but they just can’t grab what they deserve. Of course, losing Antoine Semenyo in January was a big hit to their clinical finishing. Despite savvy recruitment in recent years the one player Bournemouth need to sign this summer is a pure finisher because that will be the difference between them being in Europe or not. Everything else is great.

What’s next?

Bournemouth are next in action when they head to Burnley on Saturday, March 14. Brentford head to West Ham in the FA Cup last 16 on Monday, March 9, then host Wolves on Monday, March 16.

Bournemouth vs Brentford score: 0-0

Bournemouth vs Brentford live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

How did Bournemouth not score!?

More great work from Tavernier down the left and he cuts it back for Kroupi and his shot is on target but hits the inside leg of fellow sub Enes Unal and bobbles agonizingly wide. How are Bournemouth not ahead!?

Evanilson scores... but he’s offside

The Brazilian does well to dance past a few tackles and finish, but he was miles offside as the flag goes up. Some half-hearted tackles from Brentford there. They knew he was off.

Tavernier hits the post!

This game has really opened up now. Evanilson does well to find Tavernier and he has a lot to do from a tight angle but smashes a shot off the woodwork. So close for Bournemouth.

Petrovic denies Van den Berg’s header!

Brentford clip a free kick into the box and there are three players there to finish it. Van den Berg’s header is pushed away by Petrovic and Bournemouth clear.

Kroupi and Adli come on

Junior Kroupi and Amine Adli are on for Bournemouth as they try to get going again. Brentford have taken the sting out of things in the last 15 minutes or so. Just over 15 minutes to go...

Bournemouth hit the post!

The second half starts just like the first half ended, with Bournemouth well on top. A cross from the left finds Tavernier in the box and he’s eight yards out and gets a toe on the ball. It bounces off the post and out as another big chance goes begging. They want a foul on Kayode at the back post and a penalty for clipping Tavernier, but there isn’t much in that. VAR decides not to get involved and play goes on.

Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford

Somehow Bournemouth aren’t ahead. They’ve gone close on four occasions and really should be at least 2-0 up. Hill and Christie should have scored, but they didn’t, and Brentford are very grateful after a poor first half display.

Kelleher denies Tavernier!

Another big chance for Bournemouth. Wonderful through ball from Alex Scott to Tavernier but Kelleher saves well down low. Brentford can’t wait for the half time whistle.

Ryan Christie should score now!

Lovely give and go between Christie and Evanilson and the Scottish midfielder is clean through and has to score. But he decides to try and take the ball around Kelleher, which he does, but he also takes the ball out of play for a goal kick. Bournemouth are being really wasteful with these big chances.

James Hill has to score!

Oh my. That is a huge chance. A cross from a short corner comes in and James Hill is free, six yards out, but heads over. Iraola can’t believe it. Bournemouth should be ahead.

Scott smashes over and it’s all Bournemouth

The hosts are cranking through the gears before half time as they keep winning the ball back in midfield and Brentford haven’t been able to get Outtara, Schade and Thiago into the game.

Bournemouth want a penalty kick

A cross comes in from the right and Evanilson goes down very easily. There is no contact there but Iraola and his coaching staff want a penalty. That is not a penalty kick. At all. Evanilson lucky to not be booked.

Tavernier whips a shot inches wide

Evanilson flicks the ball out to Marcus Tavernier on the left side of the box and he does really well to cut inside Damsgaard but his curling shot flies just wide of the far post. Iraola is clapping. He appreciates that effort. First proper sight of goal for either side.

Early sub for Brentford

Rico Henry is off at left back and Kristoffer Ajer is on. That is very unfortunate for Henry, who has been so unlucky with injuries in recent years.

Very even start

As expected there is very little between these two upstarts. They both love to press high and then look for their number nines early to build off of. Lots of similarities between these two and it’s a joy to watch.

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Tavernier, Scott, Rayan; Evanilson

Brentford lineup

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Damsgaard, Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade

Bournemouth team news, focus

After coming on and scoring the equalizer against Sunderland on Saturday, Evanilson then came off with an injury and is a doubt. Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, Ben Gannon-Doak and Julio Soler remain out. Iraola could start Enes Unal up top with Ryan Christie perhaps coming in for USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams as the latter has his minutes managed after just coming back from injury.

Brentford team news, focus

Kelleher should be back in goal after missing the trip to Burnley due to his partner giving birth to twins. Fabio Carvalho, Aaron Hickey, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva all remain out injured, while Vitaly Janelt is a serious doubt. The Bees will likely rotate a little with Jordan Henderson, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter all contenders to start.

Bournemouth vs Brentford preview

Bournemouth had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland on Saturday as Andoni Iraola’s side wasted plenty of big chances and that is the story of their season. The Cherries sit on 39 points, four points behind Brentford, and are right in the scrap for European qualification.

Brentford beat Burnley 4-3 in a thriller on Saturday as Keith Andrews’ side raced into a 3-0 lead but then chucked it away before winning in the 93rd minute amid incredible drama as they conceded two late on, but VAR intervened to preserve their win. The Bees continue to punch above their weight and are so dangerous on the counter.

Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction

Expect goals galore in this one as both teams will go for it in search of boosting their European hopes. Bournemouth 3-2 Brentford.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (March 3)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock