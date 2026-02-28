Bournemouth vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Slumping Sunderland look to rediscover the positive vibes of a wonderful promotion season when they arrive at the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth early Saturday.

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

Bournemouth vs Sunderland score: 0-1

Mayenda 18'

Bournemouth vs Sunderland live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Roefs spills a shot but then blocks the rebound

Tavernier’s shot is spilled by Robin Roefs but the Sunderland goalkeeper does well to block Alex Scott’s rebound and Sunderland clear. They then block a Jimenez effort from a corner. Bournemouth pushing hard for the equalizer. Sunderland hanging on.

Jimenez whips in a great cross but Geertruida clears superbly

Bournemouth so close to making it 1-1. Jimenez with a teasing ball from the right and Brooks looks certain to tap home at the back post, but Geertruida slides in to clear. Wonderful defending.

Mayenda puts Sunderland ahead!

Mayenda pops up with his first Premier League goal since the opening weekend! Brilliant pass from Ballard to find Diarra and his powerful shot across goal is pushed out by Petrovic, but only straight to Mayenda who taps home. 1-0 to Sunderland, and they deserve to lead.

Kroupi drags wide

Bournemouth finally have a chance as they press high and the ball drops to Kroupi. Given the form he’s in you’d expect the net to bulge, but the youngster drags his effort wide. That is a big chance for Bournemouth.

All Sunderland so far

Well, Sunderland have a very clear plan to rattle Bournemouth and it is working. They are pressing high and have forced plenty of mistakes from the hosts. Lots of crosses have been whipped in and Regis Le Bris will be delighted with the start his side have made. Andoni Iraola, not so much...

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Brooks, Tavernier; Kroupi Junior

Sunderland lineup

Roefs; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Reinildo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Cirkin (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee)

Bournemouth vs Sunderland preview — By Nick Mendola

The Black Cats seek to steady their season before their-three match losing skid becomes a full blown slump. Losses to Arsenal, Liverpool, and Fulham by a combined 7-1 score line have shown Sunderland from the thick of the European chase to a 9-9-9 record and a place three points off seventh.

Andoni Iraola has really steadied Bournemouth’s season after the club suffered through two full months without a Premier League win. The Cherries have four wins as part of a seven-match PL unbeaten run that began January 7th, and they’ve found new ways to wins following the sale of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City.

Bournemouth have two more points than Sunderland and a healthy Tyler Adams shoring up the midfield. They’d love to add more distance from the 12th-place Black Cats and grab three points that could see them as a high as seventh at the end of the weekend.

Bournemouth vs Sunderland prediction

The Black Cats are 2W-4D-7L away from the Stadium of Light this season with both wins coming before the calendar hit November. Regis Le Bris is an excellent manager but Iraola has Bournemouth back in business behind young attackers Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan. They’ll find enough at home to be happy. Bournemouth 1-0 Sunderland.